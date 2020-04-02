Jacob Eason had a pro day. There was just nobody there to see it.

At least, not initially.

You’ll note that Washington’s pro day, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, was canceled due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19. And because of that, Eason — a 6-foot-6, 227-pound redshirt junior in 2019 — released a more than 20-minute video of a throwing program he recently completed at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, Calif., via his agent, Chase Callahan, on YouTube on Wednesday,

The video begins by showcasing the former Lake Stevens High School standout’s signature arm strength, as he flings passes 61 and 62 yards from a standing position. He then graduates to throwing a variety of routes to receivers from under center.

In his first and only season as UW’s starting quarterback in 2019, Eason completed 64% of his passes, throwing for 3,132 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In ESPN analyst Todd McShay’s most recent mock draft, he slated Eason to be selected in the second round, with the 49th overall selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was the fifth quarterback taken, behind LSU’s Joe Burrow (1), Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (5), Utah State’s Jordan Love (6) and Oregon’s Justin Herbert (9).

“Ben Roethlisberger isn’t getting any younger, and last season showed us that the other quarterbacks in Pittsburgh’s system aren’t the future,” McShay wrote, explaining the pick. “Eason has some developing to do, but there’s no denying his raw arm strength and terrific measurables. Learning behind Roethlisberger for a season could help him find success at the next level.”

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s most recent first round mock draft did not include Eason, either.

But perhaps Eason’s pro day tape will turn a few heads. Check out the video below.