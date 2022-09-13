Venus Williams made a cameo at the University of Washington Tuesday.

Williams — who is in Seattle to speak at the Amazon Accelerate Seller Conference this week — was seen practicing at UW’s outdoor tennis courts on Tuesday afternoon, volleying with Husky assistant coach (and former four-time All-Pac-12 performer) Mitch Stewart, who was also a three-time state champ at Federal Way High School. A crowd of roughly 100 people gathered behind the courts to watch the unexpected exhibition.

The 42-year-old Williams, a former world No. 1 in both singles and doubles, recently fell in the first round of the US Open in both singles and doubles earlier this month. She has won seven Grand Slam singles titles — five at Wimbledon and two at the US Open. Her most recent Grand Slam win came at Wimbledon in 2008. Williams, widely regarded as one of the sport’s all-time greats, has won four Olympic gold medals as well.

Venus’ younger sister, Serena, retired earlier this month as the world’s most accomplished tennis star. After being ousted in the second round of the US Open, Serena gave an emotional speech and credited Venus for her success.

“I wouldn’t be Serena if it wasn’t for Venus,” Serena said after her final match.