Washington keeps winning.

Two days after UW thumped Arizona 44-27 inside Husky Stadium to move to 2-0, three Huskies — defensive lineman of the week Zion Tupuola-Fetui, offensive lineman of the week Luke Wattenberg and freshman of the week Dylan Morris — received weekly Pac-12 honors.

A redshirt sophomore outside linebacker, Tupuola-Fetui has received the honor in back-to-back weeks — which coincides with his first two career starts. The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder from Honolulu notched three tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup in the win over Arizona, and he has compiled four sacks and two forced fumbles in just two games.

The 6-5, 300-pound Wattenberg, who shifted from left guard to center this offseason, received UW’s best offensive-line grade in a dominant performance Saturday night. The Huskies amassed 239 passing yards and 233 rushing yards, scored 44 points and allowed just four tackles for loss and one sack (which occurred when Morris ran out of bounds, rather than being tackled). The UW offensive line also didn’t commit a penalty in the win.

And in his second career start, Morris — a 6-0, 200-pound redshirt freshman quarterback — completed 15 of 25 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He did not commit a turnover for a second consecutive game and went 7 for 8 for 145 yards and two touchdowns on third down.

UW is attempting to schedule a makeup game this weekend after Friday’s Apple Cup was canceled. The Huskies’ next scheduled game comes at home against Stanford on Dec. 5.