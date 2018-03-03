The NFL Network's Mike Mayock calls Dissly best blocking tight end in this draft class.

Washington tight end Will Dissly appeared to boost his draft stock Saturday during his on-field workout at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Dissly ran a 4.87-second 40-yard dash, which ranked as the 12th-best time among tight ends. His time in the 60-yard shuttle (12.12 seconds) was fifth-best among tight ends.

He also had a solid showing in the bench press (15 reps).

The NFL Network’s Mike Mayock called Dissly the best blocking tight end in this draft class and the fifth-best tight end overall.

“I did see that. I was humbled,” Dissly told reporters. “There are a lot of talented guys here, so I really appreciate his recognition. I think one thing is I think he sees a lot of potential. I’ve only been playing tight end for two years. A lot of these guys are four or five years in and are kind of at their peak as far as their play goes. I have so much room to grow. I’m so eager to learn about the game, learn my craft, get into a system, learn from a savvy vet, pick up the small details to improve my game.”

Wide receiver Dante Pettis did not participate in on-field drills Saturday and he continues to recover from a November ankle injury. He said he is hoping to run through drills at UW’s Pro Day workout next Saturday.