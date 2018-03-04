Vea clocks 5.11 in the 40-yard dash after posting 41 reps in the bench press.

Vita Vea joked on Saturday that he was going to chase down the 4.22-second 40-yard dash record held by former Washington teammate John Ross.

“You can tell John Ross and Adidas that I’m coming for the island,” he said.

At 347 pounds, Vea was never going to do that, of course. But he impressed nonetheless with his much-anticipated 40 time Sunday morning at the NFL Scouting Combine, closing with a top-10 time — 5.11 seconds — among defensive linemen. (Most of the defensive linemen who ran faster weighed less than 300 pounds, and none of those guys weighed more than 315.)

That running comes a day after Vea did 41 reps on the bench press, second-most among all defensive linemen at the combine. It’s because of that combination of size, strength and speed that many project Vea as the top-15 pick in April’s NFL draft.

“It’s every little kid’s dream to be here, growing up to be an NFL star,” Vea told reporters Saturday. “Finally making it here it’s kind of surreal to me. I’m just enjoying it, taking it all in and just living in the moment.”

Vea has often been compared to former UW teammate Danny Shelton, an All-American defensive tackle in 2014. At the 2015 NFL combine, Shelton ran the 40 in 5.64 seconds and did 34 reps on the bench press. He went on to be the No. 12 pick by the Cleveland Browns in that 2015 draft.

Shelton, by the way, got married last week — and one of his groomsmen was none other than Vea.

Vea did not take part in the rest of the on-field running drills Sunday morning because of a hamstring strain, the NFL Network reported.

UW linebackers Azeem Victor and Keishawn Bierria are scheduled to run through drills later Sunday.

Another impressive guy, @MikeMayock's top rated interior DL, Vita Vea runs a 5.11u 40-yard dash! Gonna wreck havoc in the backfields. Watch #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork today and tomorrow pic.twitter.com/jhIGi8Zgwc — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) March 4, 2018