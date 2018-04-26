Stanford coach David Shaw: "This guy flips his hips and runs to make tackles down the field better than any defensive lineman I've ever seen."

Defensive lineman Vita Vea became the fifth Husky since 2015 to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose him with the 12th overall pick Thursday night.

Vea, 6-feet-5 and 347 pounds, is the first defensive tackle selected in this draft and the first UW defensive lineman selected in the first round since 2015, when Danny Shelton also went No. 12 overall (to Cleveland).

“Man, this is a lifelong dream that just came true right now,” Vea told the NFL Network’s Deion Sanders.

Vea was in attendance at the draft in Arlington, Texas, with his family and UW coach Chris Petersen.

“This guy flips his hips and runs to make tackles down the field better than any defensive lineman I’ve ever seen,” said Stanford coach David Shaw, at the draft as an analyst for the NFL Network. “I found him after our game, walked across the field and gave this guy a big hug. This was my favorite player not on my team in our conference this year.”

As a junior last fall, Vea had 44 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups and one blocked kick and was named the Pac-12’s defensive player of the year.

“Vita is one of those unique guys that, he could still come back (to UW) another year. That’s how young of a player we’re still talking about,” Petersen said last week. “And if he would have, he would have probably been the top pick in the draft (next year), I don’t know. I just still think he has more to him. He knows that as well.

“What an awesome situation to be in. What an awesome situation for a club to pick this guy and know he still has more to him.”

1st/2nd Round NFL Draft Picks Produced by each Pac-12 coach: C. Petersen (UW) – 16

Shaw (Stan) – 11

Whittingham (Utah) – 10

Sumlin (Zona) – 10

Chip Kelly (UCLA) – 5

Leach (WSU) – 3

Helton (USC) – 2

Macintyre (Colo) – 2

Cristobal (Ore) – 1

Rest – 0@UW_Football #NFLDraft #NFL — WestCoastCFB (@WestcoastCfb) April 26, 2018