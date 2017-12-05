Vea is the first UW defensive lineman to win the award since D’Marco Farr in 1993.
Washington’s Vita Vea has been named the winner of the Morris Trophy, presented to the Pac-12’s top linemen.
As voted by Pac-12 players, the Morris Trophy is presented annually to the conference’s best offensive lineman and the best defensive lineman.
Oregon’s Tyrell Crosby won the award on offense, announced Tuesday afternoon by the Washington Athletic Club.
Vea is the first UW defensive lineman to win the award since D’Marco Farr in 1993. UW’s Chad Ward won it on offense in 2000.
Earlier Tuesday, Vea was named to the all Pac-12 first team for the first time in his career.
The 340-pound junior is widely expected to declare for the NFL draft after the Huskies’ play in the Fiesta Bowl, and many considered him a potential top-10 pick next spring.
The Morris Trophy was first awarded after the 1980 season. A lunch honoring the 2017 winners will be held at the Washington Athletic Club on Jan. 18, 2018.
Here are Washington’s previous Morris Trophy winners:
1981 – Fletcher Jenkins, dt
1984 – Ron Holmes, dt
1986 – Reggie Rogers, dt
1989 – Bern Brostek, c
1990 – Steve Emtman, dt
1991 – Steve Emtman, dt
1991 – Lincoln Kennedy, ot
1992 – Lincoln Kennedy, ot
1993 – D’Marco Farr, dt
1996 – Bob Sapp, ot
1997 – Olin Kreutz, c
2000 – Chad Ward, og
2017 — Vita Vea, dl
