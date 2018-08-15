UW senior running back Myles Gaskin is on SI's All-America second team as an all-purpose player, and sophomore Byron Murphy is a second-team cornerback.

Washington teammates Trey Adams and Taylor Rapp have been named to Sports Illustrated’s preseason All-America team.

UW senior running back Myles Gaskin is on SI’s All-America second team as an all-purpose player, and sophomore Byron Murphy is a second-team cornerback.

Adams, a 6-foot-8, 316-pound senior from Wenatchee, was a first-team all-Pac-12 left tackle as a sophomore in 2016. He is returning from a torn ACL last October and was back full time at left tackle during Tuesday’s practice at Husky Stadium.

Rapp, a junior from Bellingham, enters his third season as a starting safety, anchoring a UW secondary that believes it is the best in the country. He was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection in 2017 (and an all-Pac-12 academic first-team selection).