Washington keeps adding to the edge.

Arizona State outside linebacker Joe Moore became UW’s third transfer portal commit in 24 hours Monday, joining USC linebacker Ralen Goforth and Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Moore — who has three years to play two seasons in Seattle — contributed 24 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery in 12 games with the Sun Devils this season. He added 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2021.

Moore adds to a perceived strength for UW, which tied Utah for first in the Pac-12 and 18th in the nation with 2.92 sacks per game. The Huskies’ assumed edge starters — first-team All-Pac-12 performer Bralen Trice and 2020 All-American Zion Tupuola-Fetui — jointly announced Sunday that they’ll return to UW for the 2023 season.

Senior edge starter and captain Jeremiah Martin — who failed to record a sack in his three seasons at Texas A&M, before transferring to UW in 2021 — will depart after producing 38 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in 12 games this fall.

Moore also earned portal offers from Missouri and Houston, according to 247Sports. The St. Louis product was originally ranked as a three-star recruit in the 2020 class.

Like Martin, he might reach another level on Montlake.