UW’s secondary depth became an issue a season ago.

So this feels familiar.

Three significant contributors — senior safety Asa Turner, junior safety Kamren Fabiculanan and sophomore cornerback Davon Banks — won’t play Saturday against Michigan State. Turner (a sixth-year senior starter) left last week’s Tulsa game with a hand injury on UW’s opening defensive drive, while Banks (a reserve cornerback who excelled with four pass breakups the week prior against Boise State) later left as well.

Fabiculanan — who would have started in Turner’s place, beside sixth-year senior safety Dominique Hampton — nabbed an interception in each of UW’s first two games and presumably suffered an injury during practice this week. He’ll watch Saturday’s game from the sideline.

Without Turner and Fabiculanan, sophomore Vincent Nunley is expected to make his first career start at safety beside sixth-year senior Dominique Hampton.

Sixth-year senior center Matteo Mele — who also left with an injury late in the Tulsa win — will miss Saturday’s game as well. In his place, redshirt freshman Parker Brailsford will likely slide from right guard to center, with junior Nate Kalepo starting at right guard and junior Julius Buelow earning the start at left guard.

Three other contributors who sat out the Tulsa game with injuries — running back Dillon Johnson, edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui and defensive lineman Faatui Tuitele — were dressed in warm ups Saturday and appear primed to return.

This story will be updated.