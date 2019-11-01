On Aug. 6, following one of Washington’s first practices of fall camp, Keith Bhonapha was asked an as-of-yet unanswerable question.

“Salvon (Ahmed) – you know how he’s built. He’s that Ferrari, Maserati, or whatever. Can he really take the pounding through the middle consistently, like Myles (Gaskin) did?”

“You’re going to have to ask me that in November, because we haven’t started the season yet,” said Bhonapha, Washington’s sixth-year running backs coach. “So I don’t know. So we’ll see. But I will say this: the guy is put together. He’s physical. He takes his exercising and all of that kind of stuff with (strength and conditioning coach Tim) Socha seriously.

“I do think the guy’s tough. So we’ll see how he endures the pounding, because we know this is a tough position and a tough sport. So we’ll see what happens.”

So, through eight games, what have we seen? Ahmed — a 5-foot-11, 196-pound junior — has rushed for a career-high 662 yards with 5.8 yards per carry and seven touchdowns. He has succeeded both between the tackles and around the edge.

And, perhaps most importantly, he has endured the aforementioned pounding. In his last two games, against Arizona and Oregon, Ahmed carried 47 times for 235 yards, 5.0 yards per rush and four touchdowns. Without an assist from injured running backs Sean McGrew and Richard Newton against the Ducks, Ahmed excelled in a starring role.

So, nearly three months later, the (significantly more answerable) question warrants repeating:

Can Ahmed operate as an every-down back?

“It’s not November yet,” Bhonapha said with a laugh on Wednesday, Oct. 30. “I will say, I think the one thing where he’s really taken the next step is really being patient, using his vision — which has turned his patience into giving him opportunities to be explosive with the talent that he has.”

Ahmed has been patient and explosive — and more than that, he’s been available. The Kirkland Juanita alum has appeared in 34 of 35 career games. His durability is not an accident; it’s a skill. It’s the product of countless trips to the training room and dates with UW’s cold tub.

It’s a decision he makes every day. Not everybody does.

“They tell us it’s important to recover, but they don’t make us do anything like (get in the cold tub),” Ahmed said on Wednesday. “So it’s up to you and how you want to feel on Saturday, and I’d rather feel like I haven’t played in a whole week.

“You get sore through practice and everything, so I want my body to feel as fresh as possible on Saturday.”

Ahmed feels fresh on Saturday … and worse on Sunday.

“I don’t get out of bed until I have to be here (at the facility),” Ahmed said with a laugh. “That’s the moral of it. I stay in bed until I have to come here and then we get a workout in and it kind of loosens up the body.

“But (I’m) definitely sore. You have to run it out a little bit. But I won’t be feeling good until about Tuesday.”

Ahmed better be feeling good on Saturday, when Washington (5-3) hosts No. 9 Utah (7-1) inside Husky Stadium. Kyle Whittingham’s Utes currently lead the nation in rushing defense, allowing just 56.38 rushing yards per game, and rank second in opponent yards per carry (2.45) and fourth in rushing touchdowns allowed (3).

It would be accurate to conclude that Utah touts one of the best rushing defenses in the country.

But that might not be enough.

“I don’t know what all the stats are saying and all that stuff, but there is no doubt this is one of the best defenses in the country,” UW head coach Chris Petersen said on Monday. “They pack the box and they play man coverage. They mix in some zone coverage just to keep you off balance. They do a great job.

“They bring enough blitz pressures to, you know … you’ve got to account for all those different type of things. But at the end of the day then can just line up with good players and guys who are trying to make plays down field.”

On Tuesday, second-year UW offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan was asked another significantly-more-answerable question:

“Is this defense you’re facing on Saturday the biggest challenge you’ve had as a play caller this year?”

“Yes,” Hamdan said with an exasperated laugh. “Generally when you guys ask me the questions you know the answers. (It’s a) really, really talented group, man. Just as well coached a defense as there is in this conference.

“Front seven does an outstanding job. Physical players all over the place. NFL draft picks all over the place. So it’ll be an awesome challenge.”

Ahmed is aware of that. He understands that he may have to carry the load again on Saturday, against a defense built like a brick wall. He understands that he may have to do it without McGrew and Newton for the second consecutive week. He understands that Las Vegas expects Washington to lose its third game of the season (and second straight) inside Husky Stadium.

It won’t be easy to get out of bed on Sunday.

But it would be easier with a win.

“You don’t want to talk about, ‘I feel pressure.’ We don’t feel the pressure of it,” Ahmed said of Saturday’s challenge. “But we’re aware of it and we’re aware that we have a higher-ranked team coming in here. But we treat every game the same. We’re going to go out there and give it our all. We’re not going to be intimidated by anything.

“So we know that Utah is a good team and we know that they’re going to go out there and be physical. We’ve just got to be physical with them.”