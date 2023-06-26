The commitments keep coming.

Following a weekend in which three official visitors — four-star wide receiver Jason Robinson, three-star wide receiver Justice Williams and three-star tight end Decker DeGraaf — announced UW commitments, Omar Khan added his name to the list on Monday morning.

A 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman from Cypress, Texas, Khan chose the Huskies over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Cal, Boise State, Houston, Kansas, Maryland, Memphis, SMU, TCU, USC, Utah and more.

The Bridgeland High School football and wrestling standout took official visits to Pac-12 competitors Arizona (June 2) and Cal (June 16) earlier this month … but quickly committed after seeing Seattle. He’s ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 144 defensive lineman and the No. 202 player in the state of Texas by 247Sports.

The Huskies, of course, have emphasized the Lone Star state — signing three-star defensive lineman Anthony James (2023), three-star defensive back Diesel Gordon (2023), three-star cornerback Jaivion Green (2022), four-star running back Emeka Megwa (2021), three-star running back Caleb Berry (2021), three-star running back Jay’Veon Sunday (2020) and three-star edge Cooper McDonald (2020) in the last four cycles.

UW currently touts eight scholarship defensive linemen — seniors Tuli Letuligasenoa and Ulumoo Ale, juniors Jacob Bandes, Faatui Tuitele and Voi Tunuufi, sophomore Jayvon Parker, redshirt freshman Armon Parker and true freshman Elinneus Davis.

Khan is UW’s first defensive commit in the 2024 class — joining Robinson, Williams, DeGraaf and four-star offensive lineman Paki Finau. But after at least 21 prospects completed UW official visits in the last two weeks, that number is expected to imminently expand.

Likewise, due to UW’s low number of verbal commits, its 2024 class is currently ranked ninth in the Pac-12 and 70th in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.

But as the commitments keep coming, that ranking will rise.

One pledge, one post, one prospect at a time.