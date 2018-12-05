WSU's Gardner Minshew has also committed to play in the postseason all-star game on Jan. 26.

Washington running back Myles Gaskin, offensive lineman Kaleb McGary and tight end Drew Sample have accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl, a showcase event for the top prospects leading up to the NFL draft.

The game is scheduled for Jan. 26 in Mobile, Ala.

The Huskies haven’t sent anyone to the Senior Bowl since Danny Shelton and Hau’oli Kikaha played in 2015.

Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew and offensive lineman Andre Dillard also committed to play in the Senior Bowl.