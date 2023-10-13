Let’s play a game called, “Who’s the Heisman?”

Here’s how it works. Below, we’ll provide relevant 2023 statistics for two colliding quarterbacks, each compelling candidates for the Heisman Trophy — awarded annually to college football’s premier player. Their names will remain (momentarily) anonymous, to ensure the game is played with the utmost integrity.

From there, it’s up to you — discerning reader — to select the superior resume.

Let’s get to the game.

***

Player A

Team record: 5-0

Passing yards: 399.8 per game (1st nationally)

Total offense: 401.6 yards per game (1st)

Yards per play: 10.8 (1st)

Passing touchdowns: 16 (3rd)

Rushing touchdowns: 0

Interceptions: 2 (27th)

Completion percentage: 74.7% (5th)

Pass efficiency rating: 196.46 (3rd)

Yards per pass attempt: 11.2 (1st)

Completions of 30+ yards: 19 (1st)

Player B

Team record: 5-0

Passing yards: 291.8 per game (14th)

Total offense: 309.2 yards per game (15th)

Yards per play: 8.49 (12th)

Passing touchdowns: 15 (8th)

Rushing touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 1 (5th)

Completion percentage: 80.4% (1st)

Pass efficiency rating: 184.70 (5th)

Yards per pass attempt: 9.0 (23rd)

Completions of 30+ yards: 10 (37th)

***

OK, so who’s the Heisman?

The answer, of course: nobody knows.

After all, it’s impossible to draw firm conclusions after five football games — even for Player A (UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr.) and Player B (Oregon quarterback Bo Nix). Per BetMGM, Penix (+200) is currently a narrow favorite over USC quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams (+225), Nix (+600), Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+1200), Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (+1600) and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (+1600).

When asked Wednesday if he thinks about college football’s most coveted award, a composed Penix said: “I don’t talk about it. It don’t matter. We’re only in week five, week six. A lot of things are going to be said right now.”

Especially after Saturday.

In front of Husky Stadium’s first sellout since 2019 — not to mention a national audience on ABC — No. 7 Washington will host No. 8 Oregon at 12:30 p.m., with a playoff path (and Heisman hype) awarded to the winner. A whopping 34 NFL scouts are also scheduled to be in attendance, per ESPN.

It’s a game with far greater stakes than, “Who’s the Heisman?”

But that shouldn’t bother Penix and Nix.

“I just know Mike well enough to know [he’ll] make it about us and focus on us,” said UW coach Kalen DeBoer. “There’s a ton of respect that we have for Bo Nix and what he does. He’s a great, great athlete and quarterback, does it all for their team as well.

“For Mike, it’s just about doing his thing, because we know the level he can operate at. It’s elite. If he is just himself and stays within his means and trusts his teammates, big things are always going to happen, just like they have each and every Saturday for him.”

Added Oregon coach Dan Lanning, on his message to Nix (or lack thereof): “I don’t have to do any of that with Bo. He’s a pro. It wouldn’t matter who he’s competing against; when he steps on the field, he knows what he wants to do. He knows what he’s capable of and how he can perform. This is why guys like Bo come to Oregon, to get to play in games like this. So this moment certainly isn’t too big. I don’t have to give him any encrypted message. ‘Bo, go out there and do your thing.’ That’s all I’ve tell him.”

Granted, Nix’s capabilities won’t surprise the Huskies’ staff. A year ago, the Auburn transfer torched UW for 279 passing yards, 67.9% completions, 55 rushing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score in Washington’s 37-34 upset win.

“There’s some quarterbacks that pull it down and they’re running it every single time. They’re gone. You know the play has broken down and there’s not going to be a ball thrown,” said UW edge coach Eric Schmidt. “There’s other QBs that scramble at times just to buy time, and you know they’re not going to take off.

“[Nix] does a good job in both of those areas, reading the play and feeling pressure and knowing where guys are at. He has good pocket presence. He knows where guys are at and how long he has in the pocket in order to make that decision.”

Had Nix not exited with a late injury, the Ducks may not have been defeated.

But Penix also had plenty to do with that.

The lethal lefty painted a masterpiece inside Autzen Stadium — completing 26 of 35 passes (74.3%) for 408 yards with 20 rushing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. But he said Wednesday that “it’s a whole new year. We just have to come out with the same intensity, same energy and be ready to dominate at a high level.”

Indeed, it’s a whole new year — and both Penix and Nix have gotten better.

“He’s extremely well balanced,” UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said of Nix. “He’s doing a great job of executing the system they have in place. You look at his completion percentage right now, guy’s an 80 (percent passer). You know anybody above 80% is elite level stuff.

“He’s doing a good job of taking care of the ball. He really refuses to take sacks, finds a way to get the ball out on time and is just operating their offense overall. It’s a very steady veteran presence, and that’s super common with the [Pac-12] league this year. There are a lot of veteran quarterbacks out there operating at a Heisman level. Of course Mike (Penix Jr.) is here, and there’s a lot of guys in the league that are doing that right now.”

Penix and Nix can separate themselves, of course, by excelling under searing spotlights.

And in this case, the Huskies can help.

Penix’s top targets, wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, are expected to play despite injury issues. UW also needs more from its pass rush — particularly edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui — after managing six sacks in its first five games (128th in the nation).

“Our guys have to do a good job of seeing through blockers, knowing where [Nix] is at,” Schmidt said. “A year ago I thought there was a few designed runs that we didn’t handle very well. The first play of the game was a scramble that hurt us, and then after that I thought guys started doing a good job of being able to collapse the pocket.

“Ultimately we want him to have to throw from the bottom of a well. That’s how we want it to look for him.”

Come Sunday, “Who’s the Heisman?” may have a commanding front-runner.

So let’s get to the game.

“We’re locked into what’s inside this building,” said Penix, AKA Player A. “Our slogan is ‘Us versus Us,’ and we know the fans are going to come and support at a high level. I just saw it’s sold out, so we appreciate our fans. They come out and give us their all. That’s why we appreciate them so much, and we’re going to come out and put on a show.”