Michael Penix Jr.’s injury history adds a flicker of fear to every hit he takes.

The redshirt junior quarterback has not made it through more than six games in a college season — thanks to torn ACLs in 2018 and 2020, a sternoclavicular joint (connecting the clavicle to the sternum) injury in 2019, and an AC joint shoulder issue in 2021. The talented lefty has missed 25 of a possible 51 games.

So a Husky fan can be forgiven for fearing the worst Saturday when Penix crumpled to the turf after absorbing a blind-side hit from defensive lineman B.J. Green late in the 45-38 loss at Arizona State. While Green was flagged for targeting, Penix writhed on his back, clutching his throat — as UW coach Kalen DeBoer understandably struggled to assess the situation.

“At first I wasn’t sure [what the injury was],” DeBoer said Monday. “Maybe a little bit of that thought [about Penix’s injury history] was going through my mind. I was thinking more about … I didn’t feel in my heart that it was something that would be a season-ending injury. I don’t know, it just didn’t feel that way.”

For Penix, an uncomfortable feeling also subsided, and he returned after missing a play. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound junior completed 33 of 53 passes for 311 yards with a rushing touchdown and a pick-six in the loss — his first game without a passing score since Oct. 2, 2021.

But in UW’s sixth game of the season, it certainly could have been worse.

“I think he’s all good,” DeBoer said. “I think he was a little sore after the game. I really didn’t know what was wrong when I first got out on the field, and then I figured it out and he just turned the corner really fast. It’s really just one of those things where all of a sudden he’s like, ‘Oh, I think I’m going to be OK.’ He was really sore, but he’s fine now.”

Added offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb: “With his throat, it was a little bit difficult for him to swallow and stuff like that [after the game]. But he’s OK now.”

Through six games, Penix has completed 64.8% of his passes and thrown for 2,044 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He leads the Pac-12 in passing yards per game (340.7) and passing touchdowns.

He’ll eclipse the six-game mark for the first time against Arizona on Saturday.

Other injury updates

As for the rest of UW’s concerning crowd of injuries, running back Richard Newton and wide receiver Giles Jackson are day to day after sustaining injuries Saturday.

Graduate student running back Wayne Taulapapa, who had just one carry in the second half, practiced Sunday after nursing an ankle injury and “seemed to be OK,” Grubb said.

Sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze — who has amassed 25 catches for 392 yards and three touchdowns in his past three games — has overcome recent injuries (and overmatched defenses) as well.

“There’s been little nagging things here for him throughout the last two, three weeks,” DeBoer said. “He’s obviously played through it and played tremendous. But I think just the volume of things at some point wear on you. He’ll be good to go this week, and expect him to have the production he’s had the last couple weeks.”

As for UW’s suddenly depleted defensive line, standout junior Tuli Letuligasenoa — who logged only 14 snaps against ASU — “was a bit limited in the number of reps he could have played,” DeBoer said. “He’ll be healthier as this week goes on.”

Junior defensive lineman Ulumoo Ale traveled but didn’t play. DeBoer said Ale is dealing with something different from the left leg injury that kept him out of preseason camp. His present injury was sustained against UCLA, and UW made a game-time decision to keep him out against Arizona State.

Starting cornerback Mishael Powell is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game against Arizona.

Peihopa suspension

Speaking of UW’s depleted defensive line, redshirt freshman Kuao Peihopa has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, DeBoer said.

A 6-3, 304-pounder from Makakilo, Hawaii, Peihopa has logged two tackles in three games this season. The former three-star recruit contributed two tackles and a tackle for loss in four games as a true freshman last fall.

Without the injured Ale and Letuligasenoa and the suspended Peihopa, UW’s defensive-line rotation consisted of primarily sophomores Faatui Tuitele, Voi Tunuufi and Jacob Bandes and freshman Jayvon Parker against Arizona State. The Sun Devils rushed for 156 yards, 4.9 yards per carry and two touchdowns, while the Huskies failed to record a sack.

Still, co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell was impressed with Parker — who logged 24 snaps and made two tackles in his UW debut.

“He went from being on the scout crew, but doing some great things, [to playing],” Morrell said. “He was twice our scout team player of the week, just watching his maturity and development. We needed him on Saturday. I go back out and look at the film, and for a true freshman he did a fantastic job. He was gap sound, pressuring the quarterback at times.”

Cameron Williams to redshirt

DeBoer confirmed The Times’ report last week that junior safety Cameron Williams has decided to redshirt the season and maintain a year of eligibility. Williams, who started 10 games from 2019-21, played sparingly in the first four games this fall and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Without Williams and junior Asa Turner (who was ejected in the first half for targeting), UW’s safety rotation featured starters Alex Cook and Kamren Fabiculanan, redshirt freshman Makell Esteen and brief appearances by freshman Tristan Dunn and sophomore walk-on Sean Toomey-Stout.

“Cam approached us a few weeks ago and expressed that that’s what he had an interest in doing,” DeBoer said. “There’s opportunities, and it hurts that we’re thin at that position, but that’s the choice … and we talked through it with him and tried to show him the pros and cons and the opportunities that exist, and that’s what he still chose to do, was redshirt.”

Morrell confirmed that Turner — who missed three games due to injury — “was going to play a lot [against ASU], and we expect him to be fully healthy and rolling this week.”

Extra points