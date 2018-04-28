Coleman to join Houston Texas; Turner headed to Arizona.

After going undrafted this weekend, two former Huskies will get an opportunity with NFL teams.

Running back Lavon Coleman is expected to join the Houston Texans, and safety Ezekiel Turner is expected to join the Arizona Cardinals. It is not immediately clear if they’re signing as free agents or joining those teams on an invitation basis.

As a senior last fall, the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Coleman rushed for 407 yards and four touchdowns on 89 carries. He also had three touchdown receptions. In 2016, as the primary backup to Myles Gaskin, Coleman rushed for 852 yards and seven touchdowns on 114 carries, averaging a school-record 7.5 yards per carry.

Turner, a hard-hitting safety from Pasadena, Md., was one of the Huskies’ most valuable special-teams players the past two seasons. He had 55 tackles and one interception in 2017.

Another former Husky, Troy Williams, is getting a shot with the Seahawks. The quarterback transferred out of UW after the 2014 season and wound up finishing his career at Utah.