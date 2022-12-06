Mike Vorel
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

It’s a tie … with Husky ties.

UW coach Kalen DeBoer and Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith — the Huskies’ former offensive coordinator — have been named Pac-12 co-Coaches of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday. It’s the award’s first tie since Stanford’s David Shaw and Washington State’s Mike Leach shared the honor in 2015.

In his first season in Seattle, DeBoer inherited a 4-8 team and produced a 10-2 record — with No. 12 Washington preparing to meet No. 20 Texas in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. Smith — Chris Petersen’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UW from 2014 to 2017 — also led the Beavs to a 9-3 record and a No. 14 ranking in his fifth fall at his alma mater.

DeBoer bested Smith on Nov. 4, as Washington earned a 24-21 win inside Husky Stadium.

Last month, the 48-year-old DeBoer agreed to a two-year contract extension, through 2028. That contract includes a $25,000 bonus for the Pac-12 honor, on top of a $75,000 bonus for UW’s participation in the Alamo Bowl.

“Whenever I was playing underneath him at Indiana (when DeBoer was offensive coordinator in 2019), when he was calling the plays, every time I snapped the ball I knew I had an opportunity to make something happen out of the play,” UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said last week. “I never snapped the ball not understanding what was going on or understanding why he called a play. I feel like that was the main thing for a quarterback. You want to be able to slow the game down, and I feel like coach DeBoer definitely helped me with that. So whenever I got in the game it just made it real easy.

“I definitely wanted to be around that again, so that’s the main reason why I came here.”

Advertising

Speaking of Penix, a whopping 16 Huskies also earned All-Pac-12 honors, each listed below.

All-Pac-12 first team: sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze, senior left guard Jaxson Kirkland, sophomore edge Bralen Trice, senior edge Jeremiah Martin

All-Pac-12 second team: junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., sophomore left tackle Troy Fautanu, senior safety Alex Cook, senior kicker Peyton Henry

All-Pac-12 honorable mention: senior right guard Henry Bainivalu, senior linebacker Cam Bright, senior center Corey Luciano, sophomore wide receiver Jalen McMillan, graduate student running back Wayne Taulapapa, junior edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui, sophomore linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, junior safety Asa Turner

The Pac-12’s other individual honors went to USC quarterback Caleb Williams (offensive player of the year), USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (defensive player of the year), Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (freshman offensive player of the year), Utah linebacker Lander Barton (freshman defensive player of the year).

The full All-Pac-12 teams are listed below.

First Team Offense

QB         Caleb Williams, So., USC

Advertising

RB          Zach Charbonnet, Sr., UCLA

RB          Damien Martinez, Fr. Oregon State

WR        Rome Odunze, So., Washington

WR        Jordan Addison, Jr., USC

TE          Dalton Kincaid, Sr., Utah

OL          T.J. Bass, Sr., Oregon

Advertising

OL          Braeden Daniels, Jr., Utah

OL          Alex Forsyth, Sr., Oregon

OL          Andrew Vorhees, R-Sr., USC

Most Read Sports Stories

OL          Jaxson Kirkland, Sr., Washington

OL          Sataoa Laumea, So., Utah

First team defense

DL          Tuli Tuipulotu, Jr., USC

Sponsored

DL          Laiatu Latu, R-Jr., UCLA

DL          Bralen Trice, So., Washington

DL          Jeremiah Martin, Sr., Washington

LB          Daiyan Henley, R-Sr., Washington State

LB          Jackson Sirmon, R-Sr., California

LB          Omar Speights, Jr., Oregon State

Advertising

DB         Clark Phillips III, So., Utah

DB         Christian Gonzalez, So., Oregon

DB         Mekhi Blackmon, R-Sr., USC

DB         Rejzohn Wright, Sr., Oregon State

First team specialists

PK          Joshua Karty, Jr., Stanford

P            Eddie Czaplicki, So., Arizona State

Advertising

RS          Anthony Gould, R-So., Oregon State

AP/ST    Jack Colletto, R-Sr., Oregon State

Second team offense

QB         Michael Penix Jr., Jr., Washington

RB          X Valladay, Gr., Arizona State

RB          Travis Dye, R-Sr., USC

WR        Dorian Singer, So., Arizona

WR        Troy Franklin, So., Oregon

Advertising

TE          Benjamin Yurosek, Jr., Stanford

OL          Troy Fautanu, So., Washington

OL          Taliese Fuaga, So., Oregon State

OL          Brett Neilon, R-Sr., USC

OL          Joshua Gray, R-So., Oregon State

OL          Atonio Mafi, R-Sr., UCLA

Advertising

Second team defense

DL          Brandon Dorlus, Jr., Oregon

DL          Ron Stone Jr., R-Jr., Washington State

DL          Brennan Jackson, R-Jr., Washington State

DL          Junior Tafuna, So., Utah

LB          Noah Sewell, So., Oregon

LB          Karene Reid, So., Utah

Advertising

LB          Darius Muasau, Sr., UCLA

DB         Jaydon Grant, R-Sr., Oregon State

DB         Kyu Blu Kelly, Sr., Stanford

DB         Calen Bullock, So., USC

DB         Alex Cook, Sr., Washington

Second team specialists

PK          Peyton Henry, Sr., Washington

P            Jamieson Sheahan, Sr., California

RS          Silas Bolden, So., Oregon State

AP/ST    Daiyan Henley, R-Sr., Washington State

Mike Vorel: mvorel@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @MikeVorel. Mike Vorel is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.