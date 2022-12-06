It’s a tie … with Husky ties.
UW coach Kalen DeBoer and Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith — the Huskies’ former offensive coordinator — have been named Pac-12 co-Coaches of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday. It’s the award’s first tie since Stanford’s David Shaw and Washington State’s Mike Leach shared the honor in 2015.
In his first season in Seattle, DeBoer inherited a 4-8 team and produced a 10-2 record — with No. 12 Washington preparing to meet No. 20 Texas in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. Smith — Chris Petersen’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UW from 2014 to 2017 — also led the Beavs to a 9-3 record and a No. 14 ranking in his fifth fall at his alma mater.
DeBoer bested Smith on Nov. 4, as Washington earned a 24-21 win inside Husky Stadium.
Last month, the 48-year-old DeBoer agreed to a two-year contract extension, through 2028. That contract includes a $25,000 bonus for the Pac-12 honor, on top of a $75,000 bonus for UW’s participation in the Alamo Bowl.
“Whenever I was playing underneath him at Indiana (when DeBoer was offensive coordinator in 2019), when he was calling the plays, every time I snapped the ball I knew I had an opportunity to make something happen out of the play,” UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said last week. “I never snapped the ball not understanding what was going on or understanding why he called a play. I feel like that was the main thing for a quarterback. You want to be able to slow the game down, and I feel like coach DeBoer definitely helped me with that. So whenever I got in the game it just made it real easy.
“I definitely wanted to be around that again, so that’s the main reason why I came here.”
Speaking of Penix, a whopping 16 Huskies also earned All-Pac-12 honors, each listed below.
All-Pac-12 first team: sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze, senior left guard Jaxson Kirkland, sophomore edge Bralen Trice, senior edge Jeremiah Martin
All-Pac-12 second team: junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., sophomore left tackle Troy Fautanu, senior safety Alex Cook, senior kicker Peyton Henry
All-Pac-12 honorable mention: senior right guard Henry Bainivalu, senior linebacker Cam Bright, senior center Corey Luciano, sophomore wide receiver Jalen McMillan, graduate student running back Wayne Taulapapa, junior edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui, sophomore linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, junior safety Asa Turner
The Pac-12’s other individual honors went to USC quarterback Caleb Williams (offensive player of the year), USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (defensive player of the year), Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (freshman offensive player of the year), Utah linebacker Lander Barton (freshman defensive player of the year).
The full All-Pac-12 teams are listed below.
First Team Offense
QB Caleb Williams, So., USC
RB Zach Charbonnet, Sr., UCLA
RB Damien Martinez, Fr. Oregon State
WR Rome Odunze, So., Washington
WR Jordan Addison, Jr., USC
TE Dalton Kincaid, Sr., Utah
OL T.J. Bass, Sr., Oregon
OL Braeden Daniels, Jr., Utah
OL Alex Forsyth, Sr., Oregon
OL Andrew Vorhees, R-Sr., USC
OL Jaxson Kirkland, Sr., Washington
OL Sataoa Laumea, So., Utah
First team defense
DL Tuli Tuipulotu, Jr., USC
DL Laiatu Latu, R-Jr., UCLA
DL Bralen Trice, So., Washington
DL Jeremiah Martin, Sr., Washington
LB Daiyan Henley, R-Sr., Washington State
LB Jackson Sirmon, R-Sr., California
LB Omar Speights, Jr., Oregon State
DB Clark Phillips III, So., Utah
DB Christian Gonzalez, So., Oregon
DB Mekhi Blackmon, R-Sr., USC
DB Rejzohn Wright, Sr., Oregon State
First team specialists
PK Joshua Karty, Jr., Stanford
P Eddie Czaplicki, So., Arizona State
RS Anthony Gould, R-So., Oregon State
AP/ST Jack Colletto, R-Sr., Oregon State
Second team offense
QB Michael Penix Jr., Jr., Washington
RB X Valladay, Gr., Arizona State
RB Travis Dye, R-Sr., USC
WR Dorian Singer, So., Arizona
WR Troy Franklin, So., Oregon
TE Benjamin Yurosek, Jr., Stanford
OL Troy Fautanu, So., Washington
OL Taliese Fuaga, So., Oregon State
OL Brett Neilon, R-Sr., USC
OL Joshua Gray, R-So., Oregon State
OL Atonio Mafi, R-Sr., UCLA
Second team defense
DL Brandon Dorlus, Jr., Oregon
DL Ron Stone Jr., R-Jr., Washington State
DL Brennan Jackson, R-Jr., Washington State
DL Junior Tafuna, So., Utah
LB Noah Sewell, So., Oregon
LB Karene Reid, So., Utah
LB Darius Muasau, Sr., UCLA
DB Jaydon Grant, R-Sr., Oregon State
DB Kyu Blu Kelly, Sr., Stanford
DB Calen Bullock, So., USC
DB Alex Cook, Sr., Washington
Second team specialists
PK Peyton Henry, Sr., Washington
P Jamieson Sheahan, Sr., California
RS Silas Bolden, So., Oregon State
AP/ST Daiyan Henley, R-Sr., Washington State
