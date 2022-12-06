It’s a tie … with Husky ties.

UW coach Kalen DeBoer and Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith — the Huskies’ former offensive coordinator — have been named Pac-12 co-Coaches of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday. It’s the award’s first tie since Stanford’s David Shaw and Washington State’s Mike Leach shared the honor in 2015.

In his first season in Seattle, DeBoer inherited a 4-8 team and produced a 10-2 record — with No. 12 Washington preparing to meet No. 20 Texas in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. Smith — Chris Petersen’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UW from 2014 to 2017 — also led the Beavs to a 9-3 record and a No. 14 ranking in his fifth fall at his alma mater.

DeBoer bested Smith on Nov. 4, as Washington earned a 24-21 win inside Husky Stadium.

Last month, the 48-year-old DeBoer agreed to a two-year contract extension, through 2028. That contract includes a $25,000 bonus for the Pac-12 honor, on top of a $75,000 bonus for UW’s participation in the Alamo Bowl.

“Whenever I was playing underneath him at Indiana (when DeBoer was offensive coordinator in 2019), when he was calling the plays, every time I snapped the ball I knew I had an opportunity to make something happen out of the play,” UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said last week. “I never snapped the ball not understanding what was going on or understanding why he called a play. I feel like that was the main thing for a quarterback. You want to be able to slow the game down, and I feel like coach DeBoer definitely helped me with that. So whenever I got in the game it just made it real easy.

“I definitely wanted to be around that again, so that’s the main reason why I came here.”

Speaking of Penix, a whopping 16 Huskies also earned All-Pac-12 honors, each listed below.

All-Pac-12 first team: sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze, senior left guard Jaxson Kirkland, sophomore edge Bralen Trice, senior edge Jeremiah Martin

All-Pac-12 second team: junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., sophomore left tackle Troy Fautanu, senior safety Alex Cook, senior kicker Peyton Henry

All-Pac-12 honorable mention: senior right guard Henry Bainivalu, senior linebacker Cam Bright, senior center Corey Luciano, sophomore wide receiver Jalen McMillan, graduate student running back Wayne Taulapapa, junior edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui, sophomore linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, junior safety Asa Turner

The Pac-12’s other individual honors went to USC quarterback Caleb Williams (offensive player of the year), USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (defensive player of the year), Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (freshman offensive player of the year), Utah linebacker Lander Barton (freshman defensive player of the year).

The full All-Pac-12 teams are listed below.

First Team Offense

QB Caleb Williams, So., USC

RB Zach Charbonnet, Sr., UCLA

RB Damien Martinez, Fr. Oregon State

WR Rome Odunze, So., Washington

WR Jordan Addison, Jr., USC

TE Dalton Kincaid, Sr., Utah

OL T.J. Bass, Sr., Oregon

OL Braeden Daniels, Jr., Utah

OL Alex Forsyth, Sr., Oregon

OL Andrew Vorhees, R-Sr., USC

OL Jaxson Kirkland, Sr., Washington

OL Sataoa Laumea, So., Utah

First team defense

DL Tuli Tuipulotu, Jr., USC

DL Laiatu Latu, R-Jr., UCLA

DL Bralen Trice, So., Washington

DL Jeremiah Martin, Sr., Washington

LB Daiyan Henley, R-Sr., Washington State

LB Jackson Sirmon, R-Sr., California

LB Omar Speights, Jr., Oregon State

DB Clark Phillips III, So., Utah

DB Christian Gonzalez, So., Oregon

DB Mekhi Blackmon, R-Sr., USC

DB Rejzohn Wright, Sr., Oregon State

First team specialists

PK Joshua Karty, Jr., Stanford

P Eddie Czaplicki, So., Arizona State

RS Anthony Gould, R-So., Oregon State

AP/ST Jack Colletto, R-Sr., Oregon State

Second team offense

QB Michael Penix Jr., Jr., Washington

RB X Valladay, Gr., Arizona State

RB Travis Dye, R-Sr., USC

WR Dorian Singer, So., Arizona

WR Troy Franklin, So., Oregon

TE Benjamin Yurosek, Jr., Stanford

OL Troy Fautanu, So., Washington

OL Taliese Fuaga, So., Oregon State

OL Brett Neilon, R-Sr., USC

OL Joshua Gray, R-So., Oregon State

OL Atonio Mafi, R-Sr., UCLA

Second team defense

DL Brandon Dorlus, Jr., Oregon

DL Ron Stone Jr., R-Jr., Washington State

DL Brennan Jackson, R-Jr., Washington State

DL Junior Tafuna, So., Utah

LB Noah Sewell, So., Oregon

LB Karene Reid, So., Utah

LB Darius Muasau, Sr., UCLA

DB Jaydon Grant, R-Sr., Oregon State

DB Kyu Blu Kelly, Sr., Stanford

DB Calen Bullock, So., USC

DB Alex Cook, Sr., Washington

Second team specialists

PK Peyton Henry, Sr., Washington

P Jamieson Sheahan, Sr., California

RS Silas Bolden, So., Oregon State

AP/ST Daiyan Henley, R-Sr., Washington State