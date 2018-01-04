UW is also set to add San Jose State's Will Harris as the 10th assistant coach next week.

The Huskies will welcome back two key starters in 2018.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary and safety JoJo McIntosh are planning to return to Washington for their senior season next fall, sources confirmed to The Seattle Times. Both had been pondering a jump to the NFL.

McGary, a 6-foot-7, 318-pound Fife High School product, was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection as a junior in 2017, his third season as the starter at right tackle. He shared the team’s Earle T. Glant Tough Husky Award last season.

McIntosh was a second-team all-Pac-12 selection in 2017, when he had 50 tackles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery for the Pac-12’s top-ranked defense. He will be entering his third season as a starting safety next fall.

Star running back Myles Gaskin, coming off his third straight 1,000-yard season, is also considering an early jump to the NFL. He has not made his intentions public. The deadline for underclassmen to declare is Jan. 15.

Harris to join staff

Elsewhere, a source confirmed that UW is also set to add San Jose State’s Will Harris as the program’s 10th assistant coach. Harris, 31, spent the past two seasons as the defensive backs coach in San Jose, and he’s expected to assistant Jimmy Lake with the UW secondary.

Harris played defensive back on Pete Carroll’s USC teams in the late 2000s. He was an honorable mention all-Pac-10 selection as a strong safety in 2009. He went on to sign contracts with the Seattle Seahawks and the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League in 2010.

New NCAA legislation passed last year allows teams to add a 10th assistant coach starting with the 2018 season. Next Tuesday is the official date to add the extra assistant.

Love to transfer

Redshirt freshman cornerback Kentrell Love has left the program and will seek a transfer to another school, according to sources.

Love, from Corona, Calif., did not travel with the team to the Fiesta Bowl last week. He appeared in two nonconference games in early September, but didn’t play again after falling out of favor with the coaching staff, a source said.