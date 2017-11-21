Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

UW co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake talks about the challenges of matching up against Washington State’s offense ahead of Saturday’s Apple Cup. (Video by Ben Arthur / The Seattle Times)

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.