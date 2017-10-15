TEMPE, Ariz. — Washington QB Jake Browning reacts to the Huskies’ 13-7 loss at Arizona State late Saturday:

(Offense had a tough time, what were they doing that was making it so difficult?) They mixed it up a little bit. They played their base stuff, we’ll have to see the film. I don’t want to say anything before we watch the film. Obviously we have to improve in a lot of things and have some answers. The way to stall us on offense, is what they did. So we have to watch the film and improve.

(You know how aggressive they are on defense; did they do anything surprising?) They weren’t very aggressive today. Nope.

(Did that surprise you, that they weren’t?) I thought they were going to do something different. Had a whole week to prepare and do some different stuff. I don’t think they really pressured a ton. I could be wrong but I don’t think they did.

(Do you think it was more of a team issue, not executing or what was the biggest problem?) “Like I said, I’m not going to say anything before I watch the film. So we will handle that internally. There is definitely going to be a fire lit under the offense’s ass. We have to get some stuff going because the defense played pretty lights out. That starts with me, I have to play a lot better.

(How disappointing is this?) “Very disappointing.”

(Are you stunned or shocked at how this game went?) No, we say everyday “anybody on our schedule can beat us and we can beat anybody on our schedule.” Am I shocked that they came ready to play after an off week, at home, at night? No, and anybody can lose to anybody. If you are shocked that somebody came ready to play, then you are going to lose a lot of games. We need to play fast and start faster. We kind of got it going at the end, we punched it in, in the red zone. We missed some key plays in a close game like that. We will watch the film, were pretty motivated to improve.

(How did you feel out there physically?) Fine, felt like I was going through my reads pretty well. I was throwing the ball pretty accurately. I think part of the reason we were stalled in the first half was because we only ran like 20 plays. We were going 3 and out. It’s hard to get some stuff going when that’s the case. It was just too little too late.

(On the second field goal attempt, did you want to go for it on fourth down?) I want to go for it on every fourth down. I’m the quarterback, I’m not the head coach. If coach says we’re kicking it, then we’re kicking it and I totally support that.

(I’m sure you’re sick of hearing about the slow starts but there again today, slow start. What do you do to take care of this?) This wasn’t a slow start; it was a slow game. We didn’t play well until the last couple drives. It’s too little too late. I don’t think it really has anything to do with coming out with a bunch of energy. You have to come out and execute. We’ll look a little deeper. Obviously, we didn’t start well today and that caught my attention. It’s something we’re going to look at and we have to start faster. I think have the momentum is when you execute well things start rolling. I don’t know what is it, human nature once things start rolling, defense is on their heals, we start attacking. We never really got in that mode until the fourth quarter.

(Did you sense anything in the fourth quarter? This play kind of has some weird juju to it.) No, I don’t believe in superstitions. I just believe in executing well. We could have played in Canada today and if we played like that we would have lost.

(If they weren’t being uber aggressive and weren’t blitzing …) I think they were stacking the box pretty well, playing safeties pretty low then playing high over Dante. We kind of missed on a couple things. The holding on the reverse hurt. I’m sure there’s some things I missed on, that I need to improve on. We knew they were going to be ready to go because they had a bye week, then at home. It was kind of the perfect storm. I mean all that crap doesn’t matter, if you don’t play well then you don’t play well. We didn’t.