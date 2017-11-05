College SportsHuskiesHusky FootballSports UW’s Jake Browning on 38-3 victory over Oregon: ‘We hate Oregon. They hate us. It feels good to win.’ Originally published November 5, 2017 at 12:00 am Share story By Adam Jude Seattle Times staff reporter Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryDante Pettis’ week in review: Celebrate Dad’s World Series, then go set NCAA record Previous StoryWithout Justin Herbert, Oregon’s offense can’t find end zone for first time since 2007
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.