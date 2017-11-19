Browning threw for a season-high 354 yards in the Huskies' comeback victory.

Washington coach Jake Browning reacts to the Huskies’ 33-30 come-from-behind victory over Utah:

(Have you ever had a comeback like that?) The closest thing would probably be the Arizona game (last year), and I lost a lot of games like that my freshman year. Probably haven’t had something like that since back in junior football.

(What does the passing touchdown record mean to you?) I’m more happy about the win. That was a pretty cool game to be a part of, and I’m emotionally, mentally, and physically just very tired. I’m definitely more excited about the win.

(Were you expecting to just run out the clock on the last drive?) You’d have to ask both Coach Smith and Coach Pete but I think we thought they were going to play really soft so we tried to rip a run off for 10 yards to get the drive going. Then they called the timeout, and I’m not sure what was decided but I’m glad it worked out.

(What’s the feeling like within the team during those last four minutes?) You just have to keep attacking. We practice that a lot just going through clutch drives in practice. We just have to keep battling. No one was saying much, we just knew we had to respond. It was awesome to see Tristan hit the game-winner. I think he was getting booed at one point by the fans, but he made it when it mattered.