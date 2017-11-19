Browning: "It just happened so quick and you’re like, OK, I’ve got room — go."

It was a remarkable effort … and then a spectacularly awkward fall.

Like just about everyone else in Husky Stadium late Saturday, Jake Browning feared the worst as he tried to reorient himself in the moments after he was helicoptered through the air on his diving fourth-down run in the fourth quarter against Utah.

“I wasn’t going to run through the guy,” he said. “So I jumped, and I came down funny. For a minute I thought my leg was broken.”

Alas, no broken bones. Browning hobbled to the UW bench with 4:31 left and had a quick word with coach Chris Petersen. What Browning and the UW offense did next was a truly remarkable effort.

The Huskies put together two scoring drives in the final 2:03, scoring 10 points in the final 58 seconds to beat the Utes, 33-30, in the most dramatic game of Browning’s collegiate career.

All seemed lost a few minutes earlier when Browning was flipped out of bounds, 2 yards short of the first down. Utah’s defense ran off the field in a wild celebration and Browning lied on the turf.

“I think I might’ve had Dante (Pettis) in the back (of the end zone), but it just happened so quick and you’re like, OK, I’ve got room — go,” Browning said. “And then it’s like, OK, it’s fourth down, game’s on the line. I wasn’t going to run him over, so tried to jump and kind of went flying up in the air. Luckily, our defense played well and got the ball back, because that probably wasn’t the best play for me.”

Teammates certainly took notice of Browning’s effort.

“The quarterback is the general of your team,” senior running back Lavon Coleman said. “If he goes down, it kind of shakes everything. I told him to get up. He got up.

“He showed me his toughness. He showed me that going back to Rutgers. Seeing him get up, shake it off and do that drive to win the game, you know you got a good general.”

Browning finished with a season-high 354 yards passing with two touchdowns and no interceptions on a night when he broke UW’s all-time record for TD passes (now with 77).

“That’s a no-quit effort,” senior tight end Will Dissly. “That’s just his competitive nature. That fires us up right there. We’re willing to play for that guy every day of the week.”