Elijah Jackson did it. Three years later, he’s arrived.

The newly named Huskies starting cornerback wasn’t feeding that narrative.

“It feels good, but everything’s rented,” Jackson said. “Me thinking I made it, and I got the spot, this and that — that’s not true. I have to work every day like I’m still competing for the starting job.”

This step forward, however, required patience and trust. The Southern California native was limited by injuries the past two seasons and started two games in 10 total appearances, including the Alamo Bowl. He wasn’t available at the beginning of last season and didn’t see the field until four weeks in against Stanford. He made his first career start last fall at Arizona State, finishing with three tackles.

Buzz grew around him during a standout spring and turned into a roar when he intercepted a Michael Penix Jr. pass April 22 in the Spring Preview. He followed that up with what Huskies cornerbacks coach Juice Brown called a helluva camp.

“Just ascending,” Brown said. “Taking coaching, studying, getting better, working on the things he wasn’t good at. He’s carried his momentum over from the spring. He’s trending up in a major way.”

Brown said he challenged Jackson to put on some pounds, and these days he’s weighing in at about 196.

“The kid’s just done everything that we’ve asked him to do,” he said. “I think he’s taking the next step in his development. I think he’s playing confident.

“From an athletic perspective, he really has it all. I think the sky’s the limit for him in terms of ability.”

Jackson’s family tree includes a former and current NBA player and a Chicago Bears draft pick. Jackson, however, went a totally different route at first. Before high school, he’d earned a black belt in taekwondo and competed in the California state championships, junior Olympics and world championships.

He got a relatively late start in football, but the quick reactions he honed feed his game today. Jackson was ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 40 cornerback in the 2020 class.

He secured a spot opposite junior Jabbar Muhammad, a transfer from Oklahoma State, in Washington’s season opener Sept. 2 against Boise State. He edged out sophomore holdover Davon Banks and junior Thaddeus Dixon, a Long Beach City College transfer, for that starting job.

Playing with the No. 1 defense gave Jackson an inkling that he’d earned the nod. In preseason meetings, he got the official word.

“I was excited, but I know that it’s go time now and I haven’t done anything yet,” he said.

“When you’re striving for greatness — once you think you’ve reached [it], you’ve already failed. So I like to stay humble, stay happy and excited.”

His bio is short, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been hard at work.

“It’s weird, because I came in with Jalen [McMillan] and Rome [Odunze]. It’s just been every day, us making each other better,” Jackson said. “I also feel like they are the best receivers in the nation.

“Me going against other teams feels like practice. Practice is harder than games for me, and I’m blessed to have that every day.”

His parents are set to be in the stands for the opener — “I always like to make my mom and dad proud,” he said — readying for a milestone while the man himself tries to settle down. Energy, he’s got. Jackson said he listens to a gospel Pandora station and reads the Bible in preparation for games.

“I’m the type of player that I get too hyped. I’m jittery,” he said. “I feel like if I calm myself down and trust in God, I’ll be OK.”