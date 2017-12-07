UW defensive lineman Vita Vea, named this week the Pac-12 defensive player of the year, was named to SI's All-America second team.

Following his record-setting senior season, Washington’s Dante Pettis has been named to Sports Illustrated’s All-America first team as the punt returner.

Pettis returned four punts for touchdowns this season, giving him nine for his career — breaking the previous NCAA record of eight. He leads the nation with an average of 20.4 yards per punt return this season, the highest average of punt returner in the FBS since 2013.

Earlier this week, Pettis, from San Clemente, Calif., was named to the all-Pac-12 first team as a wide receiver and punt returner.

UW defensive lineman Vita Vea, named the Pac-12 defensive player of the year this week, was named to SI’s All-America second team.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was the all-purpose player on SI’s All-America first team. The No. 12 Huskies (10-2) and No. 9 Penn State (10-2) will meet in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 30.