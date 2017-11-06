Pettis broke the all-time NCAA record with his ninth punt-return touchdown on Saturday.

Following his record-setting punt-return touchdown against Oregon, Washington’s Dante Pettis has been named the Pac-12 special teams player of the week for the fifth time in his career.

Pettis, a 6-foot-1 senior from San Clemente, Calif., broke the NCAA record with the ninth punt return touchdown of his career Saturday at Husky Stadium, giving the Huskies the go-ahead score in their 38-3 win over Oregon.

It was his fourth punt-return TD of the season, tying the Pac-12 record for punt-return TDs in a season. He also became the Pac-12’s all-time leader in punt return yardage with 1,258 career punt return yards, passing Oregon’s Keenan Howry and Oregon’s Sammie Stroughter.

He also caught four passes for 87 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown.