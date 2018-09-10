Petersen says Jake Browning "did some really nice things" against North Dakota.

There was a lot to like about Jake Haener’s debut for the Huskies on Saturday.

In mop-up duty of Washington’s blowout victory over North Dakota, the redshirt freshman quarterback completed all seven of his pass attempts in the fourth quarter, throwing for 110 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ty Jones.

“Jake was good,” UW coach Chris Petersen said Monday. “He kind of practices like that. He’s been a pretty good deep-ball thrower for the last year and that kind of showed up in the game. It gives those guys a chance to make plays for him. It was kind of how he’d been practicing.”

And yet Petersen did caution folks not to get too carried away with one truncated performance against a second-team defense of a lower-division opponent.

“You’ve got to keep this in perspective,” Petersen said. “It’s different than crunch time where you’re trying to win the game. It’s a different feel. You can play a little more relaxed and that certainly matters. But he’s been practicing well too, so it’s good to see it translate to the field.”

Senior QB Jake Browning finished 23-of-37 for 313 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against North Dakota. He called it a “subpar” performance after the game.

On Monday, Petersen said Browning “did some really nice things” against North Dakota/

“It’s always different on tape. I thought he did some really nice things in the pocket and there’s probably three or four throws he’d probably like to have back,” Petersen said. “… He did do some really nice things in the pocket and we’ll keep building on those things.”