Washington coach Chris Petersen reacts to the Huskies’ 33-30 victory over Utah on Saturday night:

(Opening) I’m proud of the guys. In a lot of ways, it was a frustrating game for us. We were not playing the way we were accustomed to. We gave up more big-chunk passes than we have all season. Special teams, they had us on that and made some really good plays. The nice thing is these kids battled hard, battled back. That’s how football goes. I can’t tell you how often we practice those 2-minute drills. We try to cut down practice a little bit and it’s a high-intensity drill. But we always feel that’s something we can’t cut. They came through. I’m proud of Jake (Browning). He did some really good things and made some clutch plays. All of those guys executed well. There was a lot of pressure on them to get things done. They made plays when they had to. Obviously, Tristan (Vizcaino) came through, which was great.

(on Tristan Vizcaino) I didn’t say anything to him. We had nothing to lose on that stage. I think he’s cleaner from the left hash. I really thought he was going to make it. It was great to see him make it. I think the team was really, really happy for him. I’ve been saying it for a while, it’s been tough, but he has a powerful leg. He can be very accurate.

(on final drive) We wanted to run the ball and see if we could pop through with Myles (Gaskin) and maybe get a 10-yard run. I get what Kyle (Whittingham) was trying to do. You have to play aggressive in these situations. Who knows if we were going to hit the next pass or not. But we did and hit a few good ones after that and it was good execution. We had a play in mind before the field goal that if we had a good matchup, we would take it to get a few more yards on the short side of the field. It wasn’t super aggressive, but Jake liked the matchup. He knows that he can take a shot like that. He was aware of the clock.

(Browning’s flip) I talked to him and I thought he was fine with the questions he was asking me after he got up. He wanted to know what I saw on the play. I think he got a good hit in the shin. I’m not sure when he got it. He’s a courageous guy. He’s going to try to do everything he can do to get that first down.

(On Utah) Credit to Utah. They did a nice job. They ran that quarterback. He’s hard to defend. I’m sure there’s some stuff we are going to put on the tape and see what we can do better.

(Utah on special teams) I think they are aggressive on special teams. We’ve paid attention to these guys for a long time. I’ve seen them do it all. Credit to those guys. Not only did they call it, they executed it. I think it will be a big wake-up call. We had two guys right there on the surprise on-sides kick, so hopefully we learn some good, hard lessons.

(on Browning and Gaskin breaking records) It’s nice that they come through with their best when their best is needed, right? Jake and Myles are both really good players and have played some great football. I think it is great that they both came through at the right time at the end of the game.

(Difficult second half of the season for this team with injuries, suspension, etc. What can a win like this do going into Apple Cup) These kids work hard. They practice hard, they study hard. I hope this gives them some swag back. They don’t have to play so tight. They don’t have to play perfect to come back and win. Just keep playing. November football is hard. We knew this was going to be a hard stretch. Utah is a good team. They have some players and they’ve had some injuries. They are a dangerous team, I said it earlier this week. Between them, Stanford and WSU, that’s a tough stretch. I hope this win gives the guys a bounce in their step.