Petersen: "Ben Burr-Kirven is something special."

Washington coach Chris Petersen reacts to the Huskies’ 27-20 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night:

Opening statement

“Hard to win games in this league, proud of the way the guys fought. The defense did a really nice job again. Arizona State had a different plan than we thought, running the ball and trying to keep those third and short situations and they did a nice job converting third downs. Our defense did a great job on N’Keal (Harry) and those wide receivers, and Ben Burr-Kirven is something special, he is a heck of a player. Thought our O-line did a real nice job. The second to last drive we had an assignment error, and when the game is on the line it would be nice to not have that, but Jake (Browning) was able to set his feet and we didn’t have a sack. With that awkward defense those guys did a nice job of covering guys up and allowing our backs to find some creases. Overall, good to get a win in this league.”

What did Jake do well tonight?

“He threw the ball well and found guys, and when guys weren’t open he was able to scramble out of the pocket a bit more. He placed the ball nicely. He and Andre (Baccellia) made a clutch play at the end of the game there, that was a hard play to make on the sideline with a guy in his face and Andre did a nice job getting his foot down. We’ll put the tape on but I think our O-line did a nice job of allowing him to see some things, and when that happens it always feels good.”

How confident were you in your secondary going against N’Keal Harry?

“We’ve got good players, and he’s a real good player too, so I thought the job our secondary did was pretty good. We thought they would throw it more than they did, he threw it 27 times but it didn’t feel like that because they did a real nice job of eating clock. It was a different game than we thought how it would go. I thought our secondary played hard and played well.”

What about your receivers and the catches they were making tonight?

“They came up big. Those guys have been making plays all year long and every game it’s the same thing. I’m proud of those guys, we’ve been saying we have good players there. Every game we learn more about ourselves and certain guys get more confident, and those guys will only get better.”

What was different about the red zone tonight?

“Hard to say. I’m proud of Peyton for making those field goals when we didn’t capitalize. He’s done a nice job. Jake made some plays with his feet and Ty Jones makes a big time play. That’s how it goes in the red zone, you either have to run it in for tough yards, or someone’s going to have to make a real good play because the situation is always so tight.”