Petersen on WSU's record-setting quarterback: "Luke Falk has been in that system forever. I mean, is he ever going to graduate?"

Washington coach Chris Petersen reviewed Saturday’s come-from-behind victory over Utah and looks ahead to this Saturday’s Apple Cup vs. No. 15 Washington State (5 p.m., FOX):

(Opening) “Looking back at the game, similar to what we thought. There were some unbelievable flashes of good play certainly at the end. It was great to get that done, but a lot of things to clean up. Special teams was a problem and they hit big plays on us. I think Utah is a dangerous-type team. I know they are not happy with their record at all but they do a good job and make it really tough on you. It was great that we were able to come back at the end and really produce when it mattered.”

(Can you talk through the two special teams plays? On the onside kick, are the up-men supposed to be looking for that? And also the fourth-and-17 fake punt) “Two things. One, on the onside kick, our kids were looking for it. I think we need to do a better job of aligning the kids up. Utah, I’ve seen them do it every year: every year they will surprise onside somebody. And when you’re mis-aligned they are going to get it. The kicker did a great job of executing. He kicked it and recovered it but there was a big hole there. That’s more on us than it is the kids. We have to get them lined right.

“Fourth-and-17 when we’re rushing right into the teeth of it, I think he has a green light if he thinks he can get it. You’re not going to see many punters in the country on fourth-and-17 run right by a couple guys and get a first down by a yard, but he’s fast and he makes plays. It was impressive. Hat’s off to those guys for being able to get that done.”

(Was that finish Saturday as exciting a finish as you’ve been a part of?) “No. We’ve had some pretty good ones. But it’s great, great execution. I don’t really think of it as exciting. I know it was exciting, but you’re watching guys execute. On that fourth down, all those type of things. And then to come back to — I don’t know how much time we had that last drive – for those guys to hit a couple different plays — I guess that is exciting. I don’t think of it like jumping up and down but that’s nice, that’s good football. That’s how you like to see it.”

(When you got the ball back with two minutes to play and run Myles, were you playing for overtime?) “Nope. We’re thinking, we’re going to see how this run does and if we pop a run we’re going right back on the ball and we’re going to go. We didn’t really pop it, but then they called time out and we said let’s see if we can hit something here. But it’s also concerning, because if you turn the ball over — they are thinking just like we are. They are thinking, let’s get this ball back and if we can get some good field position we’ve got a shot at a field goal. That field goal kicker has a big leg. So you can see where they were thinking the same thing and if they hit the quarterback or if we have an errant pass and they pick it off, now they are in great shape. We just happened to hit the pass and away we go.”

(Was Gaskin instructed to go down in play if there wasn’t anything there?) “That was him. That was just him, cutting his losses a little bit.”

(What growth have you seen from Jake Browning in terms of accuracy and efficiency?) “That’s Jake’s game. He’s an accurate, efficient type player. Even though he might not have put up the numbers he did last year the most important is the efficiency, that we have an efficient guy back there. Jake does a great job of that.”

(And how does that help you in the final two minutes of a game?) “I think the 2-minute drills, that’s why those NFL guys get huge money is to execute on third downs and red zone when things are tight and 2-minute drills. I think that’s when the really, really good quarterbacks show up and play their best. He did a great job.”

(As part of that efficiency, Jake has been good at not getting intercepted, but has that cautiousness also been reflected in him hanging on to the ball too long?) “Maybe there’s some stuff we haven’t seen, you’re always going to have those. But I don’t think Jake is cautious. That pass he threw to Myles (Gaskin)? That thing was almost picked. So you’ll see him throw those balls in there. I don’t think of Jake as cautious at all. I think certain reads and all those things, every game we’re going back and saying boy, it would be nice to rip one in right there, and go from there.”

(What are the signs you look for if you think your quarterback is overanalyzing things?) “Probably holding the ball. If you put the tape on and you’re like there’s your first read and he’s open you’ve got to throw it in there. That’s when you know you might have some issues there. Then the guys that are really honed into the system will get to number two pretty quickly and one to two. It’s pretty much that simple. One to two and scramble. If one is covered, go to two. If two is covered, get out of there.”

(After the helicopter flip on fourth down, how upset was he that he didn’t convert that play? Did it fire the guys up a little bit?) “I don’t know. I think he was a little bit…I don’t think he was really ticked off at that point. I think he was grateful he was still walking and coherent. I think a helmet got him in the shin and fortunately that’s all it was. I think the first thing he said was, did I have anything open? That just shows, we always talk about the quarterback being the most fearless guy on the field and that just shows that guy will do whatever he needs to do to try and move the ball, score points, convert on third downs. That was scary in a lot of ways, that’s not what you really want your quarterback to do. We talk about kind of going low but I think he thought that was the only way he was going to have a chance.”

(Next conversation have with Jake) “You know, I think our guys are pretty the same all the time. That’s what I kind of like about them. They don’t get really rattled. Jake’s always been like that. Even the o-line and those guys, you just look at them and they’re ready to go play. I think what always happens is if you can hit a play, certainly two, execution sparks emotion. You’ve got ot be able to hit a play to really get something going. So they just hear the play and away we go. I think they were believing we were going to get something done but they don’t really show a whole bunch.”

(Does that get viewed as lack of energy) “You’d have to answer that because I don’t know what the outside impression is on that. I mean that sincerely. These kids are focused and they come to play. Energy is always such an interesting word, for lack of a better (word), but you know it’s that kind of performance anxiety you have to have it just right, sometimes it’s too much, sometimes it’s not enough and it’s hard to control and it’s hard to manage on both sides of it and when it’s not there it’s not because they’re not all in, they haven’t put it; it ebbs and flows just like it does as normal people. Sometimes we’re just in that groove and sometimes we’re not and we’re just trying to manipulate that and pay attention to it with our practices, our meeting times and all that so we can stay fresh and do what we need to do.

(Browning said thought might have broken leg) “I didn’t. I thought just by his reaction by what he asked me. I knew he was limping a little bit. I wasn’t sure if he hurt his ankle or his leg or whatever. I never really double checked to see exactly what it is. I saw his shin scraped up pretty good and figured it was one of those things like if you were ever running on stairs or stadiums and slip and scrape your shin there are not a lot of things that are more painful than that. It looked like a pretty good one of those.”

(on Jojo McIntosh targeting call) “You know that’s a hard one. He hit the ball. That’s where it went. But I think everyone is really sensitive when your head goes down and your eyes are down and you’re leading in that way. I always kind of have a hard time with; we’re all trying to make sure this game is safer, our kids our safer. Jojo, you talk about no fear, I mean that guy has no fear. You would like him to use his shoulders and not use his helmet but it hit the ball, that’s what it hit.”

(Where is the fine line of tackling) “And I think that’s what needs to change, to not teach them at an early age to put the helmet on the ball. That’s not what we want to teach, I do think that. Exactly what the rule is, they reviewed at the command center and those type of things, so it is what it is. We just always go back and make sure what we’re teaching, that we want to pull the ball out, lead with our shoulder pads, all those types of things. But I do think that’s the point, these guys have been taught from a very young age to put your helmet on there. We’re trying to teach don’t put your helmet on anything. That’s just protection. Hopefully that’s what the helmet is for.

(Teaching guys how to hit and where most guys come in to team) “I think one of the things is, one of the problems is these angles change at the last second. Whether a guy is going for a ball or coming down or trying to make a guy miss all of a sudden it becomes helmet-to-helmet. That’s probably the biggest thing. The other thing is when guys are going in there, there is a reflex, a human nature reflex that it’s very hard to keep your eyes wide open and run your faces. Sometimes you’ll see some guys doing that and you’ll get helmet-to-helmet. I think there is progress being made for sure. You look at the tape and if something does come up helmet-to-helmet everybody is looking at it saying, ‘Hey, pay attention to this, got to fix this.’”

(Do you agree with the ejection rule of missing two halves?) “I think, I’ve always felt like it is hard to get thrown out in the second half. It seems like that’s a much stiffer penalty just because again, you’ve kind of moved onto the next game, the guy is sitting in the locker room to come out and get into the flow of the game. That one always seems a little bit different to me, but I don’t really know what the answer it. But it does feel different.”

(What are your thoughts on being able to go back and review a targeting hit even if it wasn’t called on the field?) “I think they’re trying to get it right. If there’s something that they missed out there that’s such a big safety issue, I think that’s probably how it should be.”

(What do you see from the Cougars) “I think the thing that jumps out to me is how good their defense is. It’s always been since Mike Leach has been there about that offense and everybody knows how prolific they are in terms of scoring points and moving the ball and what a great system they have and that hasn’t changed. The thing that has changed is the type of defense that they’re playing. It’s impressive and they do a great job. Those kids play hard and everybody struggles with it.”

(What does Washington State’s defensive efficiency on third down do for a defense?) “I think it’s one of the key things you’re trying to do as a defense and an offense, to move the chains and get off the field. They put a lot of emphasis on it and they’re good and a lot of it has to do with first and second down and creating negative plays. The longer those third downs are to convert, the harder it is. I think they do a good job across the board on all that stuff.”

(What stands out on film about their third down success?) “Negative plays. They just move and blow things up.”

(What’s unique about the way that the Cougar defensive line shifts?) “They stem every play and where they stem to is not where they’re going to be. They’re penetrators. It’s very hard to play aggressive against them because they’re going to move the entire time, get on edges, and blow things up. They do a really good job with the personnel they have.”

(Is there something they do differently on defense?) “I think that there’s not a lot. I mean everybody is always tweaking their system and all that but it’s not like a whole new thing. They’ve just gotten better at what they’ve been doing the last couple years.”

(On WSU’s Hercules Mata’afa) “He’s a great athlete. You don’t usually say that about defensive linemen. He’s a really quick-twitch. You can see him get cut and get his hand down and play a cut and redirect and how he can change directions. That just really shows up. You’re like ‘this guy’s a big time athlete playing in the defensive line.’”

(Is defensive line shifts something that’s becoming more prevalent?) “I don’t know if we see more of it. We might even see less of it, but that’s part of their whole system that they’re going to continually stay on the move. Pre-snap and post-snap. That’s what they do and they’re good at it. You get a lot of respect for it because everybody has their style and their system whatever it is, and they definitely have theirs and it’s not something that we haven’t seen. They do more of all those things than anybody else we’ve seen, but they also do it better than anybody else we’ve seen for sure.”

(What problems does that style of defense cause?) “Everything from assignment wise to — you think you have him or you have this gap and then there’s nobody in your gap and you need to redirect and they’re just always on the move and they’re penetrators. If they’re going to move it’s hard to play aggressive on them and they’re penetrators. You need to play aggressive to stop the penetration and it’s a tough combination to deal with.”

(What do you make of your secondary the last couple of weeks?) “Yeah, I think we’ve been being tested like real football in the Pac-12 is. I think there are some good quarterbacks. I think there are some good quarterbacks and there are some good coaches that can scheme. I think we’ve been tested like we really should be. To me, it’s been real football. That’s kind of what it looks like.”

(On Byron Murphy’s return from broken foot) “Yeah, when you think about it, it’s pretty amazing to throw him back (in there after two months) — he’d never even played a Pac-12 game in his life. It’s his first one he’s played. For him to go out there and battle against some big receivers and all those things and not have a whole lot of practice time, he did a nice job out there. I was proud of him to go out there and complete like that.”

(On Washington State’s passing attack) “The one thing, you talk about system and what they’re doing. They do their thing. He doesn’t change it. There’s enough there that always keeps you off balance. They might be running the ball a little bit more than they’ve run it in the past that I think has helped them. Of course Luke Falk has been in that system forever. I mean, is he ever going to graduate? He’s been there forever. He knows that system inside and out. I think he looks better. He looks more comfortable. He has a great feel for when the rush is coming, he’ll get it out and when it’s not he’ll hang onto the ball and let his guys work. There’s a reason that they are where they are right now and what they’re playing for.”

(on 2016 Apple Cup) “We played good. We got a couple turnovers and that can always help your cause. They’re a hard crew to slow down. They’re going to get their yards and they’re going to get points. I keep going back to offense — we’re going to have to do something on offense because that’s where I think things have really looked different (from WSU’s defense) than before. I thought they did a really good job last year, but they’ve taken it to the next level.”

(on WSU offense/holding ball have influence on what you do offensively?) “Not necessarily. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to score points. One thing that’s interesting is I think they lead the league in time of possession. Which is really interesting for a team (that throws as much as they do). That’s usually a heavy run team (leading in TOP). But what I think it means is they’re hanging on to the ball and they’re converting third downs. They’re controlling the clock and the game their way.”

(How much of that has to do with their backs being such a big part of the passing game?) “Really big. One of their backs is their second- or third-leading receiver, and they’ve always done that. Those backs are receivers. So, yeah, they’re playing with three and four wide receivers, but they’re really playing with five receivers because (the back’s) going to get out and he’s going to find them. They’re explosive and they throw it down the field, but he’s very good at checking the ball down. You think you’ve got everything covered and there they go.”

(on WSU’s Tavares Martin) “Very, very fast. Great quickness. I think he’s been in that system a little bit now, so he really understands what he’s doing. He’s a hard guy to cover out there. A very good athlete. His routes are crisp.”

(on WSU’s Isaiah Johnson-Mack, another big receiver) “What I think is unique about those guys and their offense is they definitely have a certain style of receiver at every spot. And that’s the position they play. They don’t move guys around. They play on the left side, right side, inside, outside, and they get a bazillion reps of doing what they do there. And then they do it well. … Most (teams) move guys around.”

(any update on Azeem Victor’s status?) “Same status as last week.”

(This is 11th out of 12 games that you’ll play at 5 o’clock or later …) “I’m taking 5 o’clock as an early game.”

(Have you been able to adapt to all the late kicks) “Like I’ve said, in our mind we just play all night games. That’s just how we look at it. So it’s not, like, surprise.”

(9-2 is a pretty good record … there are some fans who will be disappointed, though. Have the conversations surrounding the College Football Playoffs warped the perspective on how difficult 9-2 is?) “I think that’s a great point because people don’t know how difficult 9-2 is. They don’t know. It is hard. I don’t know if the it’s the College Football Playoffs, but it’s just expectations. That’s one of the hard things in this whole thing is, just managing expectations. I say it a million times: Nobody has higher expectations for us than us. We’ll always give everything we’ve got and be prepared and be hard. But as you do better, no matter where you are — I lived it every day where I came from (in Boise) — it’s like, ‘Really? It’s not good enough?’ And it’s not, unless you win every game and never lose. That’s just how it goes. It’s part of the world we live in and it comes with the territory.”

(Do you rage privately about that?) “To tell you the truth, I don’t pay attention. But I know how it goes. I say it all the time: I’m not going to pay attention to anything about that stuff. If I’ve got to sit there and pay attention to what Softy has to say, it’s like, ‘Really?’ I’d get irritated every day.” (laughs)

(on chance to win double-digits wins in back-to-back seasons …) “We just take it one week at a time and then when this thing is all said and over, two more games, we’ll see where we are and appreciate it for a short amount of time and then move on to getting better.”