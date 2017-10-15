Petersen on injuries to Trey Adams and Jordan Miller: “You saw what I saw. Both guys left the field, and that’s all I know. We’ll know more tomorrow, but it obviously didn’t look good.”

TEMPE, Ariz. — Here’s Washington coach Chris Petersen‘s reaction to the No. 5 Huskies’ 13-7 loss at Arizona State late Saturday:

(Opening) “Tough day at the office. We could not get any rhythm going whatsoever. And when we did on offense, we’d get a penalty or couldn’t chaptalize in the red zone. I’m anxious to go back and analyze this, we all are, so we can figure out how we can do better. We fought hard, we played hard. If we don’t play how we are capable of playing, we will get beat by anybody on our schedule.

“We weren’t under estimating these guys (ASU) by any stretch. We’ve had talks all week long. We just couldn’t make anything happen early on. WE need something to spark us, and they did a nice job of taking away big plays from us.”

(On restoring confidence of kickers) “That’s hard, because they can make those (field goals) in their sleep, and they do at practice over and over again. That’s hard on everybody. We got to play better redzone football. It’s never going to pointed at any one person around here, that’s for sure. We don’t want to settle for field goals anyways. They can make those field goals, that’s what is discouraging about it.

(On going for it on fourth-and-2) “I’m always tempted to go for it, but I thought we could just get on the scoreboard and get something going. You think those are going to be for sure points. They make those like clockwork in practice.”

(On ASU’s extra week to prepare) “They did a nice job on defense mixing it up, like we knew they would. Bringing pressure, it’s going to be one of those games where we put the tape on and we’re going to be kicking ourselves, we already know it. That’s what is so painful. We all know we have to score more points.”

(on injuries to Trey Adams and Jordan Miller) “You saw what I saw. Both guys left the field, and that’s all I know. We’ll know more tomorrow, but it obviously didn’t look good.”

(Huskies’ bye week schedule) They’ll get time off; we’ll practice a couple of times. We’ll work hard when we do practice, but they’ll get some time to hopefully recharge and refresh for the second half. This is how football goes, we’re not going to mope around, and we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves. We are going to reload and fix our mistakes.”