Huskies had their first of 15 spring practice Wednesday morning.

Washington coach Chris Petersen answered questions for about 14 minutes after the Huskies’ first spring practice Wednesday morning. Here’s some of what he had to say:

(You’ve talked about new OC Bush Hamdan being able to hit the ground running. Did it feel that way this morning?) “Yeah. And I don’t just think about Bush Hamdan. I think about everybody. We’re not going to come in here and have a brand-new offense. We like our offense. We’re always into making it better and tweaking it and what do you do well and how do you play to your talents and strengths — those types of things. Bush is completely dialed into that. Getting him back in here, they’ve been working so hard and so tirelessly the past couple of months, you can kind go out there and hit the ground running. What’s nice is how hard it is being new … it takes a whole year to learn anything. But the fact that we’ve had him for a long time (going back to Boise State), that really kind of cheats the system for us in a lot of ways.”

(on Tevis Bartlett shifting from outside to inside linebacker) “Tevis, he’s just a unique player. Because, one, he’s just so smart. We can mentally play him anywhere on the defense. Now, physically he might have a hard time lining up at nose guard, but he can get that down and he is really, really smart. So you just look at the pieces we have coming back and then how to maximize his strengths. We’ve just been really curious about him playing inside and we’ve been curious about that for more than a year. But we’ve had guys there and haven’t really needed it there; now that group is a little bit thin, so what a perfect time to put him in there and see what he can really do. We know he can go off the edge. If he can give us some help inside — maybe that’ll even be his best position. I think it helps us and him maybe down the road.”

(on Jimmy Lake and Pete Kwiatkowski switching defensive duties a bit) “Not a lot has really changed. It’s kind of how we and they have operated anyway, in terms of the front, the back end; it’s kind of a whole-part-whole method in terms of game-planning. They’ve been together for a long time so there’s not a whole lot that’s changed. Jimmy has a little more of a voice in meetings and out at practice, which is awesome. And then when it comes time to call things (in games), it’s awesome. I just think it’s really great because Jimmy has been ready and itching to do that for awhile. Pete has done it for a long time and that’s something he’s not like itching to have to do, obviously. Again, I think that’s the same thing but different in a good way.”

(on new defensive backs coach Will Harris as 10th assistant) “Will’s awesome. Great to get him up to speed on our way, our terminology, how we do everything. Really hungry, eager guy. And he’s really good with people. He’s a great fit here.”

(Looking back at the big picture, playing against Alabama and Penn State — what did that show you about where you’re program is at?) “That we’re not there, you know. We’re close, but we’re not there. But it’s hard for me to kind of go to that question right there because we’re so far away from there, where we are right now with this new team we have. This is a brand-new team. We’ve got guys coming back, but you lose Kieshawn Bierria, you lose Coleman Shelton, you lose Zeke Turner — all these guys that maybe a lot of people don’t talk about, what that does to the locker room. It is tremendously different. And then when we get the new guys in in the summertime, that’s going to affect things as well in a good way. We’ve got to get them up to speed not just on how to play football but how we operate. So it’s hard for me to answer that question going back — it’s just, we’re not good enough yet. We’re not even in the ballpark to be having that conversation right now about this team. We have so much — I mean, you saw it (at practice this morning). You saw what we saw out there today. So we’re back to ground zero and away we go.”