Washington coach Chris Petersen had a media briefing on Sunday to react to the Huskies’ Rose Bowl matchup against Ohio State. Here’s some of what he had to say, plus a video:

(Opening) “Can’t say enough about our guys. They battled all year and ended up right where we hoped to be. It’s a really awesome team in a big-time game that has so much history with this school and this program, and we’re thrilled to be going back.”

(on your memories of this game from when you were a kid …) “There were probably 40 less bowl games (back then). This is the one you definitely watched, for sure. Growing up, I remember Washington playing in a lot of them. So it’s awesome to be part of this.”

(Have you watched Ohio State at all this season?) “Nope. They’re always good. And I know the job Urban does and how he coaches. They’re always a team that’s very elite and always competing for the four-team playoff, or right there. That’s kind of how he does it.”

(Do you know Urban well?) “I know him pretty good. … Real good. I’ve known him for awhile and a lot of respect for him. When I first came here, I went back there and spent a few days with him. He was awesome to me and just really appreciate him and the job that he’s done. All the hard things coaches go through and all that — lot of respect for him.”

(on perception of Pac-12 and Wazzu getting left out of a NY6) “Like all that stuff, it’s hard. Washington State, they’re a heck of a team. They really are. That’s why I’m proud of this team, because the only thing we can control is — you win your league and you know what’s going to happen. And that’s all you can worry about — what you can control. The rest is just a bunch of noise and frustration. I mean, we play in a Pac-12 championship game with two elite defenses, and everybody’s down on that. But yet a couple years ago I know there was a couple teams in the SEC playing a 9-6 game and it’s like, ‘This is a tough conference with great defense, and this is how it should be.’ But not (the same reaction) down here for us. You can’t worry about that stuff. You’ve just got to go play and do your thing and try to control what you can control.”