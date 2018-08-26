Here's everything Petersen had to say about the Huskies' opener in Atlanta.

Washington coach Chris Petersen held his first game-week press conference of the season on Sunday (a day earlier than a typical game week because the Huskies will fly to Atlanta on Thursday, a day earlier than their usual travel day). Here’s everything Petersen had to say about Saturday’s opener against No. 9 Auburn (12:30 p.m., ABC), the vaunted SEC, Jake Browning, Myles Gaskin, Jimmy Lake and more:

(Opening) “Getting there. Not quite yet time to play, but getting there. Got three days of really important practices, we’re excited to get back out there tomorrow and get practicing and tighten some things up. Kids have worked hard, have had a good fall camp. It’s getting to that time where you need to go play, even though you think you could use another month to get this right.”

(On anticipation of opening with such a big game to start …) “I think the players and fans might like it better than the coaches. Because you just know there’s going to be, it’s those first-game things like huh? How did that happen? When you’re playing a team as good as Auburn that can be painful. That can hurt you bad. But it’s very challenging. It makes you have your game right, right from the start. If not, you know you’re going to pay the price. Our kids understand that. Just how we prepare, you can only work as hard as you can. I think our kids have always been very focused and into it, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is. They are going to give their all, they’re going to give their best. So it’s not like we’re going to practice harder than we have or be more focused. These kids, it’s very important to all of them and hopefully as coaches we’ve pared things down and don’t overload ’em too much. There’s always a tendency early on, first game and you’ve got all this time on your hands to have too much for kids. Let ’em play and play fast.”

(How would you characterize Jake Browning’s camp and how important will it be for him to be good from the start in a game like this?) “I feel great about him. I think he’s done a really good job in camp and he’s played in a lot of big games so you feel good about that. So I know he’s going to be able to handle all that. Everybody wants to go talk about him. That’s the last guy I really want to talk about because it starts on the lines, always. The front seven for Auburn and they are super-athletic in the secondary. If we don’t give him a chance to set his feet or get our run game, no one is going to have a chance. Jake’s going to be fine. They’ve got some guys that have played a lot of football on that defensive side and they are very stout and very physical. So to me it has to do with how some guys up front hold up to give him a chance to do his thing.”

(How does your experience playing in two New Year’s Six bowl games prepare you for another big game like this?) “I think the quality of team we’re playing is certainly like those teams we’ve played there. I look at Auburn on defense and it seems very Alabama-ish to me. It’s that physical style, that really athletic…they don’t give you anything, you have to earn everything. Fast, all those things. That seems really similar, and some of those kids have played in those games, and some haven’t. We’ll have some new guys that don’t know anything about this. We’re taking some freshmen that may or may not play, we’ll probably take more that won’t play but we want to see this, what this feels like, what this looks like. Because they may be in there and it’ll be different for them.”

(Do you even have to address the perception of the SEC to most of these guys that grew up on the west coast and only know the SEC as this crazy, mythical place where great football is played?) “I don’t think it’s anything about mythical or anything like that. I think they play really good football. It’s good football down there. That’s what it is, you just watch these guys play good football. I think football is very important in the South and is part of the culture. It’s awesome. From the players growing up to the fans, that’s what they do. I always think it’s neat to be around places that are so passionate about something like that, and it might be a little bit different. We’ve got passionate people out here, but it just seems like across the board in those regions of the country it’s just passion for football. Out here, even in Seattle, there’s some people here that don’t even know we have a football team. That’s just how it is. That might make it a little different.

(So you don’t feel like you need to debunk any thoughts or perceptions players might have about the SEC and how they play football?) “We’re not playing their whole conference. It’s our first game, it’s one game against a really good team that’s going to be a team that a lot of people are going to be talking about throughout the season. We know that. That’s what it is. I just think it’s really important that we have this…the coaches have this in perspective. It’s one game against a good team. Win or lose, we have a bunch after us. No matter what happens it doesn’t make or break our season. It just doesn’t. That’s the mindset. We’re on to the next thing. What did we learn? How can we improve, no matter what happens in that outcome. They understand that we’re playing a really good team going in from a really good conference. And we just study the tape. We can’t make it bigger than it is. You talk about mythical and all this kind of stuff — are you trying to scare our guys or what? We’re already nervous enough.”

(Are you curious to see Jimmy Lake start to develop as a defensive play caller?) “No. I mean, I’ve been around him for a long time. We have our style. We’re not putting in a whole new defense. There are tweeks and different things. There are a lot of blitzes. There are a lot of plays. You just have to pick and choose what you like. We’re always evolving and always tweaking. He and coach Kwiatkowski have been in cahoots for a long time. I think it’s a great opportunity for both of those guys. For Jimmy to call a game and for Pete (Kwiatkowski) to be right there in his ear and those guys to go back and forth. I think it will be exciting for him. Am I super excited to see what this is like with him? Not necesarilly.”

(What is the hardest part about making those play calls for the first time?) “I think if you do a great job during the week, your calls are really slotted. The smart play callers keep things nice and tight for the game plan. You see those guys with the huge call sheets and stuff like that. That’s just going to confuse a lot of people. We think it’s the opposite. You keep things nice and tight. The kids have heard these things over and over. You have your game plan. There isn’t a bunch. As a play caller, that’s a real easy tendency to fall into. You think ‘what if that doesn’t work? We’ve got this.’ That can hurt the kids. That can water down how much you can practice those things. So much of the work is done during the week. If you’re smart and keep that thing nice and tight, it really helps the kids. Is there a feel for it and what are we doing well and are there matchups that we didn’t count on one way or another that are a problem or benefit for us? Maybe you get to certain different calls. I think there is a feel to calling a game. There certainly is. But when it’s done correctly all the logical work is done when the emotion is out of the game. That seems to make things go better.”

(What about Coach Kwiatkowski has rubbed off onto Coach Lake?) “I think just the style of defense. There are a lot of styles. There are a lot of styles of offense. That’s the important part when you’re putting a staff together. There are a lot of good coaches out there, but there style might not be what you believe in, your style. Everything from how you coach kids to how you talk to them, are you going to be a huge pressure team, are you going to be not as pressure team, are you going to play bump coverage, are you going to play zone? All those things. There’s a lot there. I think those guys philosophically have been so much on the same page and have rubbed off on each other. They are both excellent football coaches. They’re smart, study the game, always tweaking, always evolving. They’ve had a really good thing going. Both those guys have obviously been very involved in the game plan over the years. For one guy to call it I don’t think it’s that big of a deal to both of those guys. I think it’s a great time, great opportunity for Jimmy. I think it’s great for coach K too for him to sit back, let him do it and he will have those game day eyes. I’m excited for that. That little switch in roles. Not so much Jimmy, but even coach K to be a little more not caught up in the moment of what’s my next call. You almost stay with the play a little more than moving on as the play caller. That will be good for those guys.”

(Are you curious at all to see how Bush Hamdan’s style develops?) “Yeah. I think there’s always that. You talk about getting your feet wet right away against a defense like this. This is tough sledding. That’s what we love about this game. It’s so competitive and so challenging. That’s how this first game is going to be. It’s going to be as challenging as anything we do all season long. Bush works morning, noon, and night trying to get this thing right like all of our coaches do. He’s been on it pretty hard.”

(How much of this game is wanting to show the country what Washington and Pac-12 football is all about?) “No. That’s what I’m saying, this is one game. This is us playing Auburn. We aren’t playing their whole conference. The rest of the PAC-12 has nothing to do with this game right now. To put all this on us, we have to see how the season plays out. Everybody is like last year because of the bowl record and all that kind of stuff. They’re all putting this as this is a chance, this has to happen. We don’t see it like this. Nobody else is playing Auburn in our conference except for us. This is about us. Just playing one of the top teams in the country. That’s how we see it. It’s us against those guys and we’ll see what happens. When the whole thing plays our through the bowl season, then you can try to draw comparisons.”

(Is there any element of exposing what your program is about?) “I don’t know. We will see what happens at the end of the year. We’ll see what we look like at the end of the year. One game right out of the gate and rankings and all this, they just don’t — you guys know that, they’ve never meant that much to us. They really haven’t. It means we have some experienced guys coming back. We will see how the season plays out.”

(What does the special teams situation look like?) “Aaron Fuller, Byron Muprhy, those guys have been getting a lot of turns back there. Chico (McClatcher) is always in the mix as a punt returner. Then we have a bunch of guys in the kick return game with Myles (Gaskin) and Salvon (Ahmed) and Sean McGrew and Austin Joyner and Quinten Pounds you can go on and on. We have a bunch of guys back there.”

(Could Myles get more opportunities at kick returner this year?) “I think he’s just kind of worn me down after four years. He just will not let off. That’s what I love about him. He’s returned a couple, I think, in his career, but he’s taken 1,000 reps, because he’s my scout-team returner all the time. That’s the beauty of Myles. Here’s your starting tailback, and even though he hadn’t been our kick-returner the past couple years, we go to scouts for the kickoff return scout team, he was always the guy back there with me. We love that. When we go scout punt-return, the starting punt returners, they’re getting work back there, so he’s got a lot of reps back there. Obviously, with as much as he’s carried the ball … he just likes to play and he just wants to be on the field and, I sure appreciate that.”

(Is that an offshoot of Salvon and Myles’ competition to see who’s faster?) “I don’t think it has anything to do with that. They’re both going to be back there. we’ll see them both throughout the course of the year. They’re a heck of a combination. Their styles are much different, but they’re both good players.”

(Who is playing the role of Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham on your scout team?) “I think all of those guys have kind of rotated through. We’ve still got a couple practices here. I think all three — the two younger guys and Jacob Eason — have all kind of rotated through there.”

(On Jacob Eason so far) “He’s been great. The No. 1 thing is just how he’s fit in here. The guys like him, he’s a really good guy, he’s great to be around, so that’s been awesome to see. Here’s a guy who’s played some big-time football already, can’t play this year, and you’d never know it. He just fits in and he’s awesome.”

(Is there anything Eason can do to help you in this game?) “He can throw good passes when he’s on the scout team, like Stidham does. Yeah, he sure can. Other than that, not much.”

(Did you see K.J. Carta-Samuels’ game?) “I saw some plays of it. I saw some plays. It was awesome. It was great to see him out there playing. K.J. can play. We knew that. Happy for him. Got his feet wet getting out there, and I know it didn’t turn out how he wanted it to, but he’ll have a good season.”

(You were voted one of the coaches least likely to commit violations…) “Oh, here we go (knocks on table).”

(Why does it seem so hard to run programs in an ethical and honest fashion?) “Well, I just think there’s a lot of things that happen that sometimes are out of our control, even though we’re responsible for it. There’s 60 people in our building that we deal with on a daily basis, and I think we have one of the smaller crews in college football.”

(Sixty people just in football?) “That work with — I shouldn’t say just in our building, but from our sports information guys, to our medical team, to our recruiting, to our operations, to our video. There’s over 60 people. And i try to keep it tight. I don’t like a bunch of extra people around, and that’s what it is. I guess you’ve just got a lot of people, and it’s super competitive, and things happen, and there’s human nature involved and all those type of things. I don’t know if it’s just unique to this arena. We’re just always in the paper, but you go out to businesses — I think it’s just how it goes sometimes.”

(Does it seem like that borders on the impossible?) “I don’t think it seems like it borders on the impossible. In my experience, our players have been pretty good. Our players have been really good. We spend a lot of time trying to educate them, and talking about it. It’s a little bit of, you get what you emphasize in life and coaching and all those things, so they’ve been good. I’m not trying to sit up here and say we haven’t made mistakes. We’re far from that. But we work hard at it, and try to pay attention to it, and it’s painful when things happen. there’s been things happen that we talk about ad nauseam, and it’s like, how can this happen? Well, it does. So that 60 people, then you’ve got 110 players plus. That’s a lot of people. Part of it’s kids. They’re maturing and growing. It’s life. But we do our best to educate and keep talking about it and what’s important. A little bit is just part of who we are and how we want to be, and it has to do with not just like, staying out of trouble. It just has to do with the bigger picture of what we’re trying to do here with this program. And we still know it’s not going to all go according to plan. That’s just not how it goes in life. But we’ll do our best to try to keep doing things the right way.”

(Were there ways you as a coach wanted to grow this offseason …) “Absolutely. We push our guys as hard as we (can). We have a couple themes that we run through this program, and one of them is the state of constant improvement. And that starts with me. That’s one of the beauties of life. If you’re not getting better, what are we doing? So we push our players so hard. And it always starts with myself and our coaches and everybody around it. It’s just about growing and getting better. Every year I expect to be a little bit better than hopefully I was last year and maybe not make some of the same mistakes that I made last year. For sure, always trying to figure out how to take the next step in every part of my life.”

(Anything specific?) “Yeah, I’d like to be more positive, more poised, more optimistic. All those things. … And even getting back to (an earlier question) about doing it the ‘right way.’ We got in trouble at Boise State when I was there (NCAA sanctions in 2011) and we thought we were doing everything right. So there’s going to be mistakes made. I think there’s a difference between making mistakes you know are wrong and making mistakes when you just didn’t know — even when it’s our job to know what’s right and wrong through compliance. That was one of the more frustrating things that I had been through, when you think you’re doing everything right and it’s still not right.”

(Following up on that: Is a big part of this, making everyone accountable, so you don’t get blindsided down the road?) “I think we’re all in this together. All you have to do is pay attention to what’s going on. Our players, our staff, everybody — just pay attention to what’s going on out there. Nobody’s immune to this, and you see what’s going to happen if it’s not right.”

(on keeping players out of bad situations … ) “We keep talking about the kids, but I keep going back to our staff and myself. It just starts with us and how we talk to them and what we’re all about. You want to talk about the kids: Our golden rules around here are, No. 1: Be early; and No. 2, Make good decision. That’s so easy to throw that saying on the wall. We could talk for months and months — and what are we talking about. Really good, successful people in life are really good decision-makers. That’s obvious. So that’s how we’re trying to — I don’t like talking about like staying out of trouble; that to me is like scraping the bottom of the barrel. We talk about it, just because we’ve got all different spectrums. I want to move to a different level: How should this be when we’re doing this thing to the best of our ability. If that makes sense.”

(on recruiting ‘commitments’ and doing the right thing that way …) “That’s a little bit different there. That’s a little off-topic for what we’re talking about here. In terms of committing, we don’t want a kid committing unless he’s a thousand percent sure that this is really where he wants to be. And how can anybody be a thousand percent? And then you’ve got all these other guys (coaches) when a guy commits they’re still not going to leave him alone and still be on him. It’s very, very difficult. But if we slow things down — even though everyone wants to rush this thing — and a kid and his family make an educated decision and are really feeling good about it, you’re probably going to have less guys flip-flopping and all those things.”

(on giving kicker Peyton Henry a walk-on opportunity …) “We thought he had a strong leg and we thought that he was really focused on being a good kicker, and those are two really good starting points. And then I think he just knew we’d give him an opportunity, a legitimate opportunity and see where it goes from there. We were impressed with him last year just in terms of his focus and I’ve been impressed with his improvement throughout the year and all those types of things.”

(Is everyone eligible/healthy to play Saturday available to play Saturday?) “Yes, except for our two transfers that can’t go.”