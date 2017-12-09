Petersen says it's "comical" when his name is linked to other coaching jobs.

Washington coach Chris Petersen met with the local media after practice Saturday. Here’s what he had to say about the Fiesta Bowl, the early recruiting signing period, Jonathan Smith’s move to Oregon State, Bush Hamdan’s return as offensive coordinator, coaching vacancies and more:

(How does it feel to be going to the Fiesta Bowl again?) “Good, you couldn’t be more happy with this bowl. We’re thrilled. We thought we were going to three different ones before we got word we were going to the Fiesta, so we’ve been there a few times and it’s first class. We’re excited.”

(On post-season awards for Vita Vea, Dante Pettis, etc… ) “I don’t think you have the type of record that we have without really good players. We always say you’re not going to win the Derby on the back of a donkey. We’ve got some thoroughbreds, some good players. I think those awards were very just.”

(Vita Vea starts to ask a question …) “Can we get security in here!” (laughs)

(What’s it been like to see some of the other guys on the offensive line step up late in the year?) “It’s great. That’s what it’s all about. It’s all about that next thing, the constant state of improvement. They played well. I was really proud of those guys, starting with the o-line. They like to run the ball. And we ran the ball well and I think Jake’s arm got a little sore just being in the cold and not even using it – which is a good problem to have. It was awesome, so really proud of those guys. That’s where it starts in the run game.”

(What’s the key to making the linebacker corps work this year?) “Being good players. We’ve had a really good group there with some really good depth. I think Coach Gregory has done a nice job of playing ’em all, and when they get their reps they make ’em count. It’s a really competitive group. They have played at a high level.”

(Will Coach Lubick take on the play-calling responsibilities for the bowl?) “Yeah, we’re kind of working through all that. One thing, we’re obviously really happy for Jonathan to go down there. Now it’s a whole different rhythm. It’s a different rhythm of game-planning, of calling the game. It’ll be a collaborative effort and we’re kind of figuring it out as we go.”

(Is it awkward to see one of your coaches end up coaching against you in your own division?) “Yeah, it’s a little bit of inbreeding, a little too much inbreeding for me. (Justin) Wilcox down there at Cal and now Jonathan. I think it’s awesome to get those jobs but if we could just get them a little further away I’d really like it.”

(How has the early signing period impacted your schedule?) “I think we’re fine. We’ve always kind of done it like this. During the week we’re out recruiting and come back on the weekends and practice. In the meantime we’re finding spots to game-plan. We’ve planned it out, we’ve looked at the calendar and it looks good in terms of we’ll have ample time to get the right plays in for our guys and ample time to recruit.”

(What’s it like to balance giving recruits attention but also trying to make sure you win an important bowl game?) “It’s no different than it’s been the last 25 years. It’s the same thing. If there wasn’t an earlier signing period we’d still be out doing the exact same thing. Just in a week-and-a-half a lot of guys will sign.”

(on early signing period/craziness around college football) “That’s really the bad thing around college football. In some ways, it’s discouraging. It’s not what it’s all about. It’s just frantic and people are going all over the place. But it is what it is. I think that’s one of the things we like about Washington. We’ve got good stability. It’s not a stable world out there in college football, but we try to do the best we can and hopefully our guys feel good about it.”

(What is key to getting stability?) “The end result is winning, in my opinion. You win and it’s all good. We think we’ve got a formula for that, and if we can keep doing that it creates a lot of stability.”

(Finals week coming up for the team next week — how much does getting on the 3.0 GPA Board mean to the guys?) “A lot. A lot. It means a lot to this program, so we’re anxious to tally up how many guys are on that 3.0 Board. We’ve had over 70 and close to 80 on occasion. So we’ll see how we do this fall. We just really think it goes hand in hand — that our best players are our most squared-away students. It proves out every year.”

(Is it too early to know if you’ll get back some of the injured guys for the bowl game?) “It is. The nice thing is we’ve got time, so we might get a couple guys back.”

(When you were at Boise, your name came up every year in the coaching carousel. It’s happening again. How do you deal with those rumors? Does it ever come up in recruiting?) “It’s funny because where we are now, we don’t even pay one bit of attention. I don’t think our team does. But it did come up because we forget sometimes that these recruits are seeing this stuff on the internet for the first time. So it did come up. We had a person or two call. It really was comical. We had forgotten that that’s out there — that’s how (little) we pay attention to it. It’s like, listen, this has nothing to do with us. That’s just hearsay, gossip, rumors. If you pay attention to that and the internet, that’s when you’re in trouble.”

(Is it different than it was at Boise?) “I don’t really know. We would address it in the past. I just think this is one of the best places — and for me it’s the best place in the country. So what’s there to address? Why is someone thinking we’re going somewhere else? I guess I’ve got to get that message out to the other recruits. When there’s nervousness, then we address it.”

(How happy are you to have Bush Hamdan coming back as OC?) “Real good. He’s awesome. Stellar person. Excellent football coach. He’s with a great organization right now (the Atlanta Falcons), so he’s able to take that next step in his learning and progression. So it’ll be really good. I think our players are excited about it. I think our recruits are excited about it. And I’m excited about it.”

(Was it important for him to test out the NFL this year … ) “I think it’s always about learning, that’s what this whole thing is about. And if you get the opportunity to learn and take the next step in your progression, that’s what you’ve got to do it. Again, getting him back, I think this will bea great opportunity for him as well.”