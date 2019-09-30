College athletics might be about to change.

That’s thanks in part to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who signed California Senate Bill 206 — more commonly known as The Fair Pay to Play Act — into law Monday. Beginning in 2023, the law states it will be illegal in California for universities to prohibit their student-athletes from profiting off their name and likeness. Autographs, endorsement deals, jersey sales — all will be in play.

It’s likely more states will soon follow California’s lead. So, might that give states that feature said rules a potentially unfair advantage in recruiting?

“Yeah, absolutely,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said Monday. “I don’t know how all this is going to go. Luckily, it’s not a problem I have to solve. So, good luck.”

The Pac-12 Conference, which includes four California universities — California, Stanford, USC and UCLA — firmly rebuked the bill in a statement Monday.

“The Pac-12 is disappointed in the passage of SB 206 and believes it will have very significant negative consequences for our student-athletes and broader universities in California,” the statement read. “This legislation will lead to the professionalization of college sports and many unintended consequences related to this professionalism, imposes a state law that conflicts with national rules, will blur the lines for how California universities recruit student-athletes and compete nationally, and will likely reduce resources and opportunities for student-athletes in Olympic sports and have a negative disparate impact on female student-athletes.”

Petersen was more concentrated on the potential recruiting implications.

“I mean, they’ve got to get it figured out. I don’t know,” the sixth-year UW coach said. “You’ve got to have some rules to play by, so hopefully they come up with the rules to play by. I don’t know. I don’t have anything to do with this. They’re not asking me for advice on any of this stuff.

“So (we) just try to coach the guys, recruit the guys with the rules they give us. Yeah, I think that’s what everyone is concerned about, is the recruiting rules.”

On that subject, would Petersen like to have a measure of input on how the rules are written and/or enforced?

“Always. On everything,” he responded. “It’s the game we love and spend our whole life doing. We would always like to have a say because I think we’re always trying to do what’s best for the kids … contrary to some opinions.”

Obviously, opinions vary on California SB 206. Regardless, college athletics might be teetering on the edge of a paradigm shift.

And Petersen, for one, isn’t willing to offer any predictions about the future.

“I have no idea how this is going to go,” Petersen said. “So we just adjust and adapt, play by the rules. I try not to spend time worrying about stuff that I don’t have control over.”