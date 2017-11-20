WSU ranks second nationally in third-down defense and has more tackles for loss than any Power Five team.

Luke Falk and Washington State boast the most prolific passing attack in the Pac-12. Nothing new there. The Cougars lead the conference in passing for the fourth season in a row entering Saturday’s Apple Cup at Husky Stadium.

What’s different about the No. 14 Cougars this time around — what has really caught Chris Petersen’s attention — is the striking turnaround of the WSU defense.

Led by Hercules Mata’afa, the front-runner as the conference’s defensive player of the year, the Cougars rank second in the Pac-12 in total defense at 303.8 yards per game — 102 yards fewer than they allowed, on average, in 2016. Among Pac-12 defenses, only the Huskies (271.3) are allowing fewer yards per game.

“The thing that jumps out to me is how good their defense is,” Petersen said Monday. “It’s always been, since Mike Leach has been there, about that offense and everybody knows how prolific they are in terms of scoring points and moving the ball and what a great system they have and that hasn’t changed.

“The thing that has changed is the type of defense that they’re playing. It’s impressive and they do a great job. Those kids play hard and everybody struggles with it.”

The No. 16 Huskies (9-2, 6-2) have won four straight over the Cougars (9-2, 6-2) and have averaged 40.3 points in Petersen’s three Apple Cups.

The Cougars are third in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (22.9 points) this season. They rank second nationally in third-down defenses (allowing opponents to covert just 25-percent of third-down plays) and have more tackles for loss (94) than any Power Five team. (UW, by comparison, has 75 tackles for loss, which ranks third in the Pac-12.)

Mata’afa, a 6-foot-2, 252-pound junior defensive lineman, leads the Pac-12 in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (21.5).

“He’s a great athlete. You don’t usually say that about defensive linemen,” Petersen said. “He’s a really quick-twitch (guy). You can see him get cut and get his hand down and play a cut and redirect and how he can change directions. That just really shows up. You’re like, ‘This guy’s a big-time athlete playing in the defensive line.’”

Making matters more difficult is the way WSU’s defensive line uses pre-snap shifts — also called stemming — to confuse offensive linemen.

“They stem every play and where they stem to is not where they’re going to be,” Petersen said. “It’s very hard to play aggressive against them because they’re going to move the entire time, get on edges, and blow things up.”