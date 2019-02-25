Charley Casserly of NFL.com projects Murphy as the No. 10 overall pick to the Denver Broncos, and in his latest mock draft ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the Oakland Raiders selecting Murphy with the 24th overall pick.

Nine Huskies have accepted invitations to participate in the NFL combine this week, and Byron Murphy is generating as much excitement as any cornerback prospect in this year’s draft class.

Charley Casserly of NFL.com projects Murphy as the No. 10 overall pick to the Denver Broncos, and in his latest mock draft ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the Oakland Raiders selecting Murphy with the 24th overall pick.

Kiper said he could “easily” envision Murphy jumping into the top 15.

“I love Murphy,” Kiper said. “Murphy, to me, could go higher than that. I have him right now 24 to Oakland. (Coach) Jon (Gruden) loves playmakers, and (Murphy) is a true playmaker. He played a lot of wide receiver in high school. He was a great wide receiver, a great basketball player. You saw the playmaking ability this year.”

A recent article on NFL.com highlighted, among others, Murphy and right tackle Kaleb McGary, the Fife native who last fall won the Morris Trophy as the Pac-12’s top offensive lineman.

McGary, the article noted, is “getting some first-round buzz” after a strong week at the Senior Bowl last month. “He still needs some technique work, but he’s very intriguing.”

Safety Taylor Rapp also is generating some chatter as a late-first-round prospect. Rapp could be one to watch during on-field running drills after he posted some notable times during UW’s winter-conditioning testing the past couple years.

Cornerback Jordan Miller is slated to join Murphy and Rapp for on-field drills with other defensive backs in Indianapolis next Monday (March 4).

Kiper listed running back Myles Gaskin, tight end Drew Sample, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, defensive tackle Greg Gaines and Miller as Huskies he projects to be solid Day 3 selections in April’s draft.

“It’s a good group of players coming out of Washington this year,” he said.

Jake Browning is one of 17 quarterbacks scheduled to throw at the combine on Friday. Browning is the first Washington QB invited to the combine since Jake Locker in 2011.

Washington State has three players participating in the combine: quarterback Gardner Minshew, offensive lineman Andre Dillard and running back James Williams.

Combine workout schedule:

Friday, March 1: Kickers, offensive line, running backs

Saturday, March 2: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends

Sunday, March 3: Defensive line, linebackers

Monday, March 4: Defensive backs

Note: NFL Network will begin broadcasting its coverage of the combine with news conferences Wednesday and Thursday. Most workouts will also be broadcast on the NFL Network, starting Friday at 6 a.m. PT. On Saturday, ABC will broadcast workouts for the first time, from 10 a.m. to noon.