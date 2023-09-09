They announced 63,128 but the eye test suggests you should subtract at least 15K. Some of the gaps in the Husky Stadium bleachers Saturday looked as wide as the field itself.

You could attribute some of this to the students not being back yet and perhaps a bit to closures on I-405.

But mainly — it’s because fans knew the game was going to go exactly like this.

The No. 8 Huskies’ 43-10 win over Tulsa was an homage to predictability — a tribute to chalk. The 33-point victory was almost exactly what sportsbooks estimated (33-34 were the most common spreads) and it came in a fashion most Washington supporters would have expected.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. maximized his collection of grade-A receivers to accumulate 409 yards on 28 of 38 passing. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb devised a game plan that made it seem as if his pass catchers were being guarded by ghosts.

The defense held (relatively) firm against a mid-major opponent, crowd-pleasing trick plays were spread out from quarter to quarter, and Washington moved to 2-0 while having outscored opponents 99-19 through two weeks

Advertising

So what did we learn? Eh, not a whole lot.

Maybe that’s not the setup that entices you to read to the final graph, but it’s true. Thoughts people had about this team going into Week 2 should remain the same after it.

The real on-the-field Q&A comes next week in East Lansing against unbeaten Michigan State. But that doesn’t mean Saturday was without its noteworthy moments and statistics.

Washington’s offense continues to look like the behemoth that finished second in the nation in yards per game last season. And that’s not simply because the two teams they’ve faced (Boise State in Week 1) come from Group of Five conferences.

Penix has first-round-draft-pick talent and a multitude of receivers that will likely play in the NFL. But, dude … did you see how open they were all game?

The offensive schemes UW is running has defenses dumbfounded on how to counter. Penix’s 28-for-38 day came despite four conspicuous drops, which cost the Huskies at least one touchdown.

Advertising

Asked about the limited use of the running backs Saturday, Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said “It’s just really hard. When you see so many things that are just open and that are given and your guys can attack and go make plays — it’s hard not to call those plays.”

Added Penix: “I would hate to be a defensive coordinator going against coach Grubb.”

Mixed in with the 409-yard air raid were two rushing touchdowns by receivers — the first a 27-yard dash by Ja’Lynn Polk and the second a 14-yard run by Rome Odunze. There was also a two-point conversion in which backup quarterback Dylan Morris completed a pass to long snapper Jaden Green.

If you want to entertain in a blowout, that was the way to do it. Not that there aren’t some lingering concerns.

If one were to guess what might hinder this potentially historic UW offense, it would be the lackluster running game. Little if anything Saturday curtailed such doubt. Yes, Washington finished with 109 yards on 22 carries, but the running backs combined for just 49 yards on 16 carries.

Ask Seahawks coach Pete Carroll about explosive pass plays, and he’ll tell you you have to establish the run first. Hard to think that same principle wouldn’t apply to the Huskies when they face fiercer competition.

Advertising

DeBoer said postgame that he would have liked to have seen his team be more efficient on the short conversion attempts, as the Huskies often needed multiple plays to advance a couple of yards and move the chains. But he expressed confidence the running backs will help provide offensive balance as the season progresses.

We’ll learn a lot more next week when the Huskies play the Spartans.

Maybe the biggest takeaway from Saturday is that, instead of universal praise for the Huskies’ landslide win, we’re seeing some nitpicking. That’s what comes with legitimate hopes for a Pac-12 championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Whether it’s been sluggish starts or imperfections spread throughout the game, they’ve still blown out their first two opponents.

But as DeBoer said: “It does feel good to know that there is room for improvement, that there is a higher ceiling than what we even showed today.”

The ceiling is still in question for this team. As is the floor.

This Saturday went according to plan. Next Saturday is when it gets interesting.