Burr-Kirven's 20 tackles against Arizona State were the most by a UW player in 22 years.
Washington senior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven has been named the Pac-12’s defensive player of the week for the second week in a row.
In the Huskies’ 27-20 victory over Arizona State, Burr-Kirven had 20 tackles — 14 of them solo — and two forced fumbles on Saturday. The 20 tackles are the most by a Husky since linebacker John Fiala had 22 tackles 22 years ago.
Burr-Kirven is the first player to win back-to-back defensive player of the week honors since Arizona State’s Antonio Longino in November 2015, and the first Husky to earn back-to-back honors since cornerback Derrick Johnson in November 2002.
Ben Burr-Kirven was born exactly one year and one day after John Fiala recorded 22 tackles in Sept. of 1996, the last time a Husky had 20 or more tackles.
— Brian Tom (@BrianTom) September 24, 2018
