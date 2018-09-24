Burr-Kirven's 20 tackles against Arizona State were the most by a UW player in 22 years.

Washington senior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven has been named the Pac-12’s defensive player of the week for the second week in a row.

In the Huskies’ 27-20 victory over Arizona State, Burr-Kirven had 20 tackles — 14 of them solo — and two forced fumbles on Saturday. The 20 tackles are the most by a Husky since linebacker John Fiala had 22 tackles 22 years ago.

Burr-Kirven is the first player to win back-to-back defensive player of the week honors since Arizona State’s Antonio Longino in November 2015, and the first Husky to earn back-to-back honors since cornerback Derrick Johnson in November 2002.