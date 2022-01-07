You get what you pay for.

At least, that’s what they say.

In 2021, UW’s assistant coaching salary pool shrank for the second consecutive year — from $5.94 million in 2019, to $5.15 million in 2020, to $4.9 million last fall. That figure ranked 22nd in the nation and second in the Pac-12, behind only Oregon (whose $6.001 million salary pool sat 10th in the nation).

2019: $5.94 million (10th nationally)

2020: $5.15 million (17th)

2021: $4.9 million (22nd)

The continued assistant salary descent was due primarily to the unexpected departure of defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, and the subsequent promotion of inside linebackers coach Bob Gregory.

Now, following an undeniably disappointing 4-8 season, Jimmy Lake has been fired and his staff has disbanded.

So, what does the salary pool look like for first-year Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer?

Well, given wide receivers coach Junior Adams’ abrupt exit to Oregon, those numbers have yet to be finalized. But, for the sake of the exercise, let’s approach the larger picture as if Adams never left.

In that circumstance, with Adams’ $500,000 salary as a temporary placeholder, UW’s assistant coach salary pool would come out to $5,395,000 in 2022, according to contracts provided to The Times by a university spokesperson.

UW football 2022 assistant coaching staff

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Grubb: $1,020,000

Running backs coach Lee Marks: $400,000

Wide receivers coach Junior Adams (since departed): $500,000

Offensive line coach Scott Huff: $700,000

Tight ends coach Nick Sheridan: $300,000 in 2022/$450,000 in 2023

CO-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach William Inge: $550,008

Co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Chuck Morrell: $550,008

Defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield: $550,000

Cornerbacks coach Julius Brown: $300,000

Special teams coordinator/EDGE coach Eric Schmidt: $525,000

2022 assistant coach total (with Adams): $5,395,000

Granted, Adams’ successor could obviously make far north or south of $500,000, and USA Today’s 2022 national salary database has yet to be released. But, if we were to slide UW’s 2022 salary pool into the 2021 college football landscape, the Huskies would have ranked second in the Pac-12 (behind No. 10 Oregon) and 18th in the nation.

The highlight, of course, is the number sitting beside offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Grubb — who becomes just the third assistant in program history (alongside former defensive coordinators Lake and Kwiatkowski) to top seven figures. Just two Pac-12 assistants — departed Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead ($1.15 million) and Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley ($1.1 million) — notched seven figures in 2021, while 16 SEC assistant coaches reached that plateau.

It may be fair to call into question Grubb’s $1,020,000 annual payday, considering the longtime DeBoer assistant has only operated as a college offensive coordinator at Sioux Falls (2010-13) and Fresno State (2019-21).

But DeBoer was hired primarily because of his offense’s ability to score points, and the 47-year-old Husky head coach clearly values Grubb’s contributions in consistently entering the end zone.

It’s also worth noting that all UW assistant coaches were signed to two-year contracts, through the 2023 campaign. Tight ends coach Nick Sheridan is the only Husky assistant whose salary fluctuates from one year to the next; the former Indiana offensive coordinator is set to make $300,000 in 2022 and $450,000 in 2023.

DeBoer, of course, signed a five-year, $16.5 million contract in November — starting with $3.1 million guaranteed in 2022, before adding $100,000 each year after.

Ron McKeefery — UW’s first-year head strength and conditioning coach, who DeBoer brought with him from Fresno State — will make $400,000 annually on a two-year deal, the same figure former Husky strength coach Tim Socha earned in 2021. (That number ranked second in the Pac-12 and 21st in the nation, two slots below Oregon strength coach Aaron Feld’s $420,000 salary.)

The programs with the top 10 assistant coach salary pools in 2021 were Clemson ($8.5 million, 10-3), Georgia ($7.925 million, 13-1), Alabama ($7.805 million, 13-1), Texas ($7.725 million, 5-7), Texas A&M ($7.612 million, 8-4), Ohio State ($7.501 million, 11-2), LSU ($6.97 million, 6-7), Oklahoma ($6.445 million, 11-2), Auburn ($6.44 million, 6-7), and Oregon ($6.001 million, 10-4).

Some of those programs flourished, while others floundered.

At Washington, Oregon and everywhere else, money can’t buy titles.

But it certainly helps.