Washington and Colorado both off to 0-3 starts in Pac-12 play.

UW women vs. Colorado

Time: 7 p.m. Friday, Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: KKNW 1150 AM

Records: UW (7-8, 0-3): Colorado (10-4, 0-3).

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jenna Moser … 5-6 … Sr. … 6.1 ….. 2.5 …… 2.0

G Alexis Griggsby … 5-9 … So. … 5.2 … 1.5 …… 1.0

G Amber Melgoza … 5-10 … Jr. … 19.5 … 4.7 …… 3.0

G Missy Peterson … 5-11 … So. … 9.1 … 3.7 …… 2.3

F Darcy Rees … 6-4 … Sr. … 5.3 …. 3.6 …… 0.3

Colorado

Player Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Quinessa Caylao-Do … 5-8 … Jr. … 10.6 … 4.6 … 1.0

G Kennedy Leonard … 5-8 … Sr. … 14.1 … 4.9 … 7.2

G Alexis Robinson … 5-10 … Sr. … 9.7 … 2.4 … 1.9

F Mya Hollingshed … 6-4 …. So. … 9.7 … 2.8 … 1.9

F Peanut Tuitele … 6-1 … Fr. … 9.4 … 6.4 … 0.4

Scouting report: Washington and Colorado are each seeking their first conference win. USC, also 0-3, is the only other Pac-12 team still winless in conference play. … The Huskies have lost five in a row. … UW’s Amber Melogza has scored 20-plus points in each of the Huskies’ first three Pac-12 games, averaging 23.3 points. … UW’s Alexis Griggsby scored a combined 41 points in two games last weekend during the Oregon trip, including a career-high 26 at Oregon. In three Pac-12 games, she is shooting 61.1 percent (11-of-18) on 3-point attempts and 62 percent (15-of-25) from the field overall. … Colorado junior guard Quinessa Caylao-Do, a Tacoma native and Bellevue High graduate, is averaging a career-high 10.6 points. She scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting against Arizona last weekend. … The Buffaloes rank second in the Pac-12 in steals per game (9.9) and fourth in field-goal defense (37 percent). They also rank third in Pac-12 play in defensive rebounding, averaging 33 defensive boards through three Pac-12 games.