Mason West and Triston Brown’s UW football careers ended without either appearing in a game.

West (a redshirt freshman tight end) and Brown (a junior punter) have both left the team prior to Wednesday’s first spring practice, a UW spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound West signed with Washington out of La Habra High School in 2020. The former three-star recruit and Whittier, Calif., native failed to see the field in his only two seasons in Seattle.

Likewise, Brown joined the Huskies out of Mt. San Antonio College in 2020. The 6-1, 190-pounder was ranked as the No. 1 junior college punting prospect in the nation by 247Sports. But he twice lost a position competition to Seattle native Race Porter, whose 48.53 yards per punt ranked fourth in the nation in 2021.

Without Brown (and Porter), Kevin Ryan — an Idaho State transfer — is set to step in as UW’s starting punter in 2022. The fifth-year senior finished fifth in FCS with 45.6 yards per punt last fall, then transferred to UW this offseason. Redshirt freshman walk-on Jack McCallister is the only other punter on the roster.

As for the Husky tight ends, junior standout Cade Otton is headed to the NFL Draft — which leaves juniors Devin Culp and Jack Westover, sophomore Quentin Moore, redshirt freshman Caden Jumper and true freshman Ryan Otton to compete for starting reps.

In a press conference on Monday, UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said both Culp and Westover “are wildly athletic for tight ends. If they can become factors in the run game I think those guys will be difference-makers.”

Meanwhile, West and Brown will likely look to become difference-makers at a different school.