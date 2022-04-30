Cade Otton comes from a football family.

His grandfather, Sid, is the winningest coach in Washington high school football history. His dad, Tim, is currently an assistant coach at Tumwater High. His uncle, Brad, was the starting quarterback at USC. His brother, Ryan, is a four-star tight end recruit who will enroll at Washington this summer.

Cade’s success, then, should come as no surprise.

But that doesn’t make it any less impressive.

The 6-foot-5, 247-pound tight end and four-year starter in Seattle was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the first pick of the fourth round — No. 106 overall — in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. He was the fifth college tight end to be drafted this week.

“There was a little bit of erratic play at quarterback and he was a little banged up. But when he was at his best, Cade Otton put up solid numbers at 6-5 and nearly 250 pounds,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said after the selection. “Now, his in-line blocking is just average. He can improve in that area. But catching the football in short intermediate areas, he does that very effectively. He’s got that frame, 6-5 and nearly 250 pounds.

“I saw one bad drop this year. That was it for Cade Otton. He’s not going to stretch the deep middle that often but he has the capability after the catch to do some damage in the open field.”

In Tampa Bay, Otton will join a pair of former Husky first-round draftees in outside linebacker Joe Tryon (No. 32 in 2021) and nose tackle Vita Vea (No. 12 in 2018).

Otton is the third Husky to be picked this week, trailing corners Trent McDuffie (Kansas City Chiefs, No. 21) and Kyler Gordon (Chicago Bears, No. 39). He’s also the third UW tight end drafted since 2014 — joining Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2014), Will Dissly (2018) and Drew Sample (2019). In five seasons and 39 career games in Seattle, he recorded 91 catches for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns.

That college career ended abruptly on Nov. 13, when Otton sustained a broken fibula and a high ankle sprain in a 35-30 loss to Arizona State.

“(It was my) first major injury. Obviously that will test you a little bit,” Otton said at his pro day last month. “It really illuminated to me how much I love football and how much I want to be a part of it. It motivated me to really work hard to get back, and I’m in the process of doing that.”

Due to his injury, Otton posted 17 bench press reps of 225 pounds at UW’s pro day but was unable to participate in the other drills.

Still, his film showed plenty.

(He’s a) four-year starter who will be next up from a program with a history of turning out NFL talent at tight end,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in a pre-draft scouting report. “Otton is an instinctive route-runner with agile feet in tight quarters and a great feel for changing speeds inside the route. He has sudden, reliable hands, and is skilled and athletic enough to shine against man or zone coverages. As with all UW tight ends, Otton was expected to block for the run game and did so with adequate technique.

“He will need to bolster his play strength and aggression levels to better execute his blocking itinerary at the next level. He’s an ascending combination tight end with starting talent.”

Added Fox Sports draft analyst Rob Rang, prior to the NFL Combine: “He’s just a really good football player. He kind of reminds me in some ways of Will Dissly, in that he’s got some of the softest hands of any tight end or pass-catcher in this draft class. He’s not as big or physical at the point of attack as Dissly. But like Dissly, I don’t expect him to run particularly well. With so many tight ends in this era being those seam threats, I don’t know that he is going to wow people with his athletic traits as much as he’s really going to impress people with his interview process and how well he catches the ball.”

That, and his bloodlines.

The Otton family loves football, and Cade is next in line to make a name for himself.