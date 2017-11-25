Pettis walked gingerly to the locker room with trainers after the punt return. He needed to be helped off the field, with an apparent left leg injury.

Washington senior receiver Dante Pettis, in his final game at Husky Stadium, was helped off the field by two trainers after sustaining an apparent left leg injury in the first quarter.

Pettis was injured on his first punt return after an awkward tackle at UW’s 25-yard line. He lay down for a couple minutes as trainers attended to his leg.

Pettis had two catches for 15 yards on the Huskies’ opening possession, a 11-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in Myles Gaskin’s 2-yard touchdown run, giving the No. 15 Huskies a 7-0 lead.

UW’s defense then forced a three-and-out on Washington State’s first possession.

With Pettis out, the Huskies are essentially without their top four receivers: Pettis, Chico McClatcher, Quinten Pounds, Hunter Bryant (last three out for the year with leg injuries).

Pettis has four punt-return touchdowns this season and nine in his career, an NCAA record.