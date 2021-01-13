On Dec. 5, Ty Jones hauled in two acrobatic second-half receptions for 79 yards in the Huskies’ 31-26 home loss to Stanford.

They were the last two catches of his UW career.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound redshirt junior from Provo, Utah, announced his plans to make a graduate transfer.

“I can’t thank you all enough for taking a kid from Provo, Utah in as one of your own and embracing me,” Jones wrote in a post on Twitter. “While being here, I’ve grown so much as a player and more importantly as a man. I have nothing but respect for the UW Football program, husky nation, and the city of Seattle. I’ve developed relationships here with teammates, mentors and friends that I will cherish and nurture forever. …

“With that being said, I’ve decided to graduate and enter the transfer portal with my remaining eligibility. This definitely won’t be the last time I’m in Seattle but for now this is the right decision for me. Thanks again Husky Nation!”

Memories worth a lifetime… Thank you Seattle! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d6OAHkcbOp — Ty Jones (@TyJones_88) January 13, 2021

Jones, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, made 44 catches for 702 yards and six touchdowns over 32 career games at UW. He led the Huskies with six receiving scores in 2018, but appeared in just four games and did not register a reception the following season while battling a wrist/hand injury. The former four-star recruit added six catches for 140 yards in four games last fall.

