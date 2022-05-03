Washington exited the spring with nine scholarship running backs.

But not for long.

Caleb Berry — a 6-foot-1, 223-pound bruiser from Lufkin, Texas — will enter the transfer portal, he confirmed Tuesday.

“Need a new home!” the redshirt freshman running back tweeted.

Need a new home! — 𝔅𝔢ℨℨ𝔜 (@Chos1n) May 3, 2022

The news of Berry’s intended transfer comes roughly 24 hours after cornerback Jacobe Covington officially entered the portal. That timing is not coincidental. Considering UW held its annual “Spring Preview” on Saturday, and Sunday marked the NCAA deadline to enter the transfer portal and maintain eligibility this fall, Huskies who chose to complete spring practices were left with roughly a 24-hour window to decide whether to seek greener pastures.

Once informed of Berry and Covington’s decisions, the school was then tasked with processing their requests and entering their names in the portal.

Which means other Huskies could imminently appear in the portal as well.

A three-star running back in the 2021 class, Berry enrolled early at Washington but did not appear in a game as a true freshman last fall. Berry — ranked by 247Sports as the No. 50 running back in the 2021 cycle — chose the Huskies over offers from Arkansas, Boise State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Houston, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Washington State and more.

As a senior at Lufkin High School in 2020, Berry rushed for 529 yards and 6.4 yards per carry, before an injury ended his prep career. He added 864 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior as well.

But while former Husky head coach Jimmy Lake sought to stockpile a fleet of armored tanks, it’s likely Berry didn’t fit Kalen DeBoer’s offensive system. He sat out much of the spring due to an undisclosed injury and an untimely case of COVID-19 as well.

UW’s new staff added a trio of transfer tailbacks — New Mexico’s Aaron Dumas, Virginia’s Wayne Taulapapa and Nebraska’s Will Nixon — this offseason, in an obvious reshaping of the running backs room. With a whopping nine scholarship running backs on its roster heading out of the spring, there was certainly some expected (and intended) attrition.

When asked Saturday for his biggest concern heading into the summer, Husky coach Kalen DeBoer said the status of UW’s running back position is “probably the biggest thing that’s on our minds.”

When Washington enters fall camp in August, junior Richard Newton, sophomore Cameron Davis and transfers Dumas and Taulapapa, among others, are expected to compete for real estate in the Husky backfield — and hopefully improve an offense that managed just 98.42 yards per game (11th in the Pac-12) and 3.19 yards per carry (12th) last fall.

There’s still much to be resolved in the running back room.

Meanwhile, Berry is back on the market.