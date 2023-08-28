Parker Brailsford is not Nick Harris.

But both win in similar ways.

Harris, of course, started 42 out of a possible 54 games across four seasons in Seattle, from 2016 to 2019. He succeeded despite his diminutive frame, and started at three separate spots — center (25 games), right guard (15 games) and left guard (two games). The former three-star recruit continually outperformed expectations, being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

So it should come as little surprise that, while being pursued by Washington, Brailsford — another supposedly undersized three-star recruit — made a phone call to Harris for advice. He signed with the Huskies in 2022, enrolled early and redshirted as a true freshman last fall.

Now, the 6-foot-2, 275-pound Brailsford is set to become UW’s lightest (and youngest) offensive line starter since Harris (who was listed at 6-1, 270 when he started four games as a true freshman in 2016).

Five days before UW hosts Boise State in its season opener, its depth chart revealed what Ryan Grubb already knew:

The redshirt freshman right guard is ready.

“The concern with Parker is him getting overwhelmed with, especially, a three-technique,” said Grubb, UW’s second-year offensive coordinator. “But really, the athleticism with Parker and his ability to stick onto guys, stay connected … it’s hard for them to tackle us when he’s on them. He just had the ability and knack to stay a little bit more sticky on guys — especially at the second level — than the other two guys [junior guards Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow].

“With Nate (6-6, 327) and Julius (6-8, 311), you have the potential for a little bit more horsepower at moments. But there’s plenty of clips in the run game where Parker was just as productive in the ability to move gaps and things like that as the other two guys. He’s almost awkwardly strong for his size. He’s one of the more powerful guys in the room.”

It wasn’t always that way.

When Brailsford arrived as an early enrollee in the winter of 2022, the Mesa, Ariz., product did so at 250 pounds. He acknowledged this month that “honestly, I’m not that big right now, but I feel like I hold my own pretty well against some of them dudes. I just feel like it was more of a mental thing — just learning the playbook, getting it down, making sure I know what I’m doing so I can play fast.”

Brailsford — UW’s highest graded guard in preseason practices, and its offensive scout team MVP last fall — is apparently playing fast enough.

“He’s just a really good football player,” UW coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday. “He’s continued to put on some really good weight and understands the game, plays it the way it’s meant to be played. We’ve used him a lot over the course of the last year as examples of, ‘Man, this is what football is all about. This is what Dawgs do on the football field.’ So we’re super fired up for him.”

So much so, that should sixth-year senior Matteo Mele go down, Brailsford would also serve as UW’s second-team center. But Grubb also reiterated Monday that Kalepo and Buelow — listed as co-starters at left guard — and sophomore right guard Geirean Hatchett will all see the field.

“Parker had a really, really good camp,” Grubb said. “Between Nate, Juice, Geirean Hatchett and Parker, I think all those guys will see action at some point this season. It was a really tight battle, but essentially Parker was just a little more consistent and just a really twitchy kid. He moves really well, and even regardless of his size, he’s able to move people.”

The same can be said of true freshman center Landen Hatchett (6-2, 310), who’s also pushing for playing time. When asked which freshmen may avoid a redshirt this fall, DeBoer said “Landen certainly has a chance. He’s just every day getting better and better. It’s been fun seeing his growth.”

Though returning left tackle Troy Fautanu and right tackle Roger Rosengarten bring stability outside, more growth may be required on the interior. But as was certainly the case with Harris, Brailsford may outperform his measurables.

“There’s a lot of character traits that go along with physical traits and ability level, and I think he combines all those things to be a really special football player,” DeBoer said. “We can see that.”

Other depth chart details

Besides Brailford’s ascension, UW’s depth chart contained predictably few surprises, the sign of a veteran squad. In the wake of starting running back Cameron Davis’ season-ending injury, Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson and sophomore Will Nixon cracked the two-deeps at tailback — in that order.

But a sleeper to conceivably upset that order is another freshman — Tybo Rogers.

“Tybo just has a lot of natural ability, and there’s a lot of ways he could get on the football field [via special teams] — not just as an offensive player,” said DeBoer, who listed Rogers as another freshman whose redshirt could be forfeited.

(It’s worth noting, of course, that Rogers also missed the majority of preseason practices with a suspension for a violation of team rules, after impressing last spring as an early enrollee.)

The only other true freshman to grace the two-deeps was wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons, listed as Jalen McMillan’s back up. But Grubb emphasized that Lyons’ insertion was more due to Giles Jackson’s thumb injury, and the Hayward, Calif., product is “still a ways off” from seeing the field.

Speaking of Jackson’s thumb injury: the senior wide receiver’s absence yielded special teams opportunities. UW’s starting kick returners were listed as sophomore wide receiver Germie Bernard and junior running back Daniyel Ngata. Sophomores Jack McCallister and Grady Gross also won position competitions at punter and placekicker, respectively.

One player who wasn’t listed in UW’s two-deeps was sophomore Sioux Falls edge transfer Zach Durfee, whose eligibility remains up in the air. The 6-5, 255-pound Durfee attended North Dakota State for a semester before transferring to Sioux Falls, which would technically prompt him to sit out a season after making a second transfer to a four-year school.

UW submitted a waiver to the NCAA requesting immediate eligibility, arguing Durfee’s NDSU stint should be negated since he was not a member of the Bison football team.

“It’s out of our hands,” DeBoer said. “We submitted everything some time ago, so it just takes time to go through the process. We’re waiting on that.”

Should Durfee’s waiver be approved, the sophomore would be expected to make an immediate impact this fall. As it stands, senior Sekai Asoau-Afoa and junior Voi Tunuufi (a converted defensive lineman) are listed as backups to established edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

The NCAA’s timeline, it seems, is unaffected by the start of an actual football season.