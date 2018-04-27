Dante Pettis has return trips to Seattle in his future. The UW receiver was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks' NFC West rival.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis became the second Husky selected in this year’s NFL draft when the 49ers chose him in the second round, with the 44th overall pick on Friday night.

Pettis, 6-feet-1 and 186 pounds from San Clemente, Calif., was a first-team all-Pac-12 wide receiver in 2017. He finished his college career ranked fourth on the Huskies’ all-time list with 163 receptions, for 2,256 yards and 24 touchdowns in 53 games.

As a senior last fall, he also broke the NCAA record for punt-return touchdowns. He was named a consensus All-American after returning four punts for a touchdown last season, giving him nine punt-record TDs in his career.

He penned a letter to UW fans for GoHuskies.com earlier this week. He wrote, in part:

Anyone that knows me, knows how much I LOVE this university, this city, you guys. I bleed Purple and Gold, and that will never change. When I was getting recruited here, I was being told by everyone that UW was “rebuilding.” So, I said let’s rebuild then, and take this program back to where it belongs, back to a place you all are familiar with. When I was struggling trying to figure out what it was that I could give back to you, I realized that there wasn’t anything more that I could have given you in this letter than what we already gave to you as a team. Whether it was the 30+ wins, a Pac 12 Championship, numerous broken records, or even our interactions off the field… I think that what we did goes far beyond what I could put into words.