SAN ANTONIO — When their flight from Tampa was canceled Tuesday, Michael and Takisha Penix — the parents of standout Husky quarterback Michael Penix Jr. — drove for 17 hours to see their son.

Through Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. Through bathroom breaks and boredom and back seat naps.

Through adversity … to witness history.

That, of course, and a Washington win.

In the second quarter of UW’s 27-20 Alamo Bowl victory over No. 20 Texas, Penix claimed UW’s single-season passing record — surpassing Cody Pickett’s 4,458 yards in 2002. He did so in the twilight of a spectacular season in which the Indiana transfer led the nation in both passing yards and passing yards per game.

When his record was announced inside the Alamodome, the Husky fans in attendance rose to their feet — serenading Seattle’s adopted son.

But his teammates earned an ovation of their own.

While Penix struggled early in his bowl debut, Wayne Taulapapa had no such struggles. In his final college game, the 5-foot-11, 207-pound graduate student accelerated through a hole, stiff-armed cornerback Ryan Watts and coasted for a 42-yard touchdown that gave the Huskies a 10-3 lead. UW rushed for 153 yards and 5.5 yards per carry in an effective onslaught.

“Our run game, that’s something we’ve put an emphasis on in the past months,” said sixth-year senior left guard Jaxson Kirkland, with eye-black smudged down his smiling face. “You saw that against Oregon and in the Apple Cup, and it came to life here tonight.”

Texas couldn’t say the same.

Without Doak Walker Award winner Bijan Robinson — who opted out of Thursday’s game to prepare for the NFL draft — the Longhorns rushed for just 18 yards and 1.8 yards per carry in the first two quarters. Junior linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio busted up the gut for an early blocked punt to boot. And, in his 56th and final game at UW, sixth-year senior Peyton Henry converted field goals of 46 and 23 yards.

But Penix’s precision — early, at least — was atypically absent. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound lefty — who announced this month that he’ll return for a sixth season in 2023 — connected on a 35-yard flea-flicker to Ja’Lynn Polk on the game’s opening play … only to surrender an interception three throws later. He logged six consecutive misses in his first two drives and completed just 16 of 30 passes for 139 yards and an interception in a flawed first half.

But, like his parents, the redshirt junior overcame adversity.

After Texas narrowed the deficit to 13-10 with a 34-yard Jonathon Brooks touchdown to begin the third quarter, UW answered with a 13-play, 75-yard siege. On fourth-and-1 from his own 34-yard line, Penix took a snap under center and burrowed forward for a two-yard gain. He then hit Quentin Moore for 17 yards, Jalen McMillan for 11 and Jack Westover for 16, before Taj Davis took a screen for a six-yard score.

The Huskies consistently converted calculated risks. After forcing another Texas punt, UW again faced fourth-and-2 from the Texas 47. After sending out punter Jack McCallister, Texas called timeout, which afforded Kalen DeBoer time to gather his courage. The Husky offense returned to the field, and Penix promptly found tight end Devin Culp for a 9-yard gain. He hit McMillan for an 8-yard score seven plays later to take a commanding 27-10 lead.

In all, Penix completed 32 of 54 passes for 287 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in No. 12 Washington’s 11th win. UW — which leads the nation in third down efficiency, at 57.06% on conversions — went 11 for 19 on third down and 2 for 3 on fourth. Eight different Huskies registered a reception, led by McMillan (8 catches, 58 yards, 1 TD) and Rome Odunze (five catches for 57 yards). Junior edge Bralen Trice also added two sacks.

“Man, it’s amazing,” said Odunze, who added he has yet to decide whether he’ll return in 2023. “I’m honestly speechless to be in this moment, to have this opportunity with this team, with all that we’ve been through. I just love my brothers and I love everybody that poured into us and put that time in so we could accomplish those things. Because it takes a village.

“To have all that support and come out and shine like this, and see my teammates shine like that … it’s just awesome, man. The Huskies deserve it. This program deserves it. I’m just so proud of my brothers and everybody that was involved in this.”

Texas recorded 10 late points, via a 3-yard Brooks plunge and a 26-yard Bert Auburn field goal. It didn’t matter.

A monthlong layoff, a late Texas charge, a hostile crowd, an inconsistent first half and a flight cancellation …

None of it stopped Penix — or his parents, or his brothers — from reaching their goal.